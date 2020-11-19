Energy
Nigeria to import petroleum products from Niger Republic, sign MoU on transportation, storage
FG signed MoU with Niger Republic on the transportation and storage of petroleum products.
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger Republic on the transportation and storage of petroleum products.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “Nigeria, Niger Republic Sign MoU on Petroleum Products Transportation, Storage. NNPC Pledges to Support SONIDEP on Capacity Building.”
The MoU was signed by the GMD NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Director-General of SONIDEP, Mr. Alio Toune under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr. Foumakoye Gado, respectively with the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim in attendance.
Sylva explained that development is another huge step in developing trade relations between both countries.
He said, “This is a major step forward. Niger Republic has some excess products which needs to be evacuated. Nigeria has the market for these products. Therefore, this is going to be a win-win relation for both countries.”
Nigeria, Niger Republic Sign MoU on Petroleum Products Transportation, Storage
…As NNPC Pledges to Support SONIDEP on Capacity Building@HETimipreSylva@BNabasu@MKKyari@NNPCgroup@garba_deen @FemAdesina @GarShehu @kennieobateru @halidanme
👇🏾https://t.co/0KTzj92Tw3 pic.twitter.com/JrgcDJxYzn
— Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigeria (@FMPRng) November 19, 2020
What you should know
Following bilateral agreements between Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou, talks have been on-going between two countries for over four months – through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on petroleum products transportation and storage.
Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery in Zinder, some 260km from the Nigerian border, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. Niger’s total domestic requirement is about 5,000bpd, thus leaving a huge surplus of about 15,000 bpd, mostly for export.
Energy
Nigeria’s cooking gas storage capacity increases to 69,968 MT
Nigeria’s total Liquified Petroleum Gas storage capacity has increased to 69,968 Metric Tons.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, announced that Nigeria’s cooking gas storage capacity has increased to 69,968MT. He revealed this while inaugurating the 8,400 MT capacity Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal in Kirikiri, Lagos, built by Techno Oil.
According to NANS report, Chief Timipre Sylva, who was represented by Dr Musa Zaki, Deputy Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), commended the company on this great milestone, both in its operation and in meeting the national aspiration. He said that with the inauguration of this facility, there are now 12 LPG depots in the country, with a total storage capacity of 69,698MT.
The Minister explained that 2020 is a year in which the national economy was planned for expansion with the abundant natural gas resources of the country. He emphasized that with the 8,400MT automated terminal, the company was no doubt set to provide end to end solution in the domestic LPG industry.
According to him, the great milestone reached by the company is in line with the national aspiration of deepening LPG (cooking gas) in the country and that the LPG gas terminal will facilitate job and wealth creation by reducing deforestation and greenhouse emissions and promoting domestic gas value chain development in the nation.
(READ MORE: LSETF to host maiden Employment Summit to showcase leading job creation strategies)
However, the LPG terminal is expected to pivot Lagos State and Nigeria at large to a gas-powered economy, which would offer an array of economic and environmental benefits to its residents. The terminal is expected to generate up to 2,000 jobs in the months ahead.
What they are saying
Chief Timipre Sylva said, “The commissioning of this facility is definitely a good contribution to the two aspirations mentioned above in addition to environment protection, job, and wealth creation by reducing deforestation and greenhouse emissions and promoting domestic gas value chain development.
“With the inauguration of this facility, there are now 12 LPG depots in the country, with a total storage capacity of 69,698MT. However, the Nigerian LPG market is still not saturated, there are huge opportunities for further investments in the entire domestic gas value chain.
“These include gas processing, transportation and distribution, storage, retail, manufacturing of equipment and provision of services.
Commenting on the milestone, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Techno Oil, said,
“We plead with the government to provide funding to industrialists in building key facilities such as the one being commissioned. The government should consider reactivating its butanization plants and also building new ones across the country to guarantee LPG availability nationwide.
“Similarly, it is also time for the government to embark on a media campaign to sensitize the populace on the benefits of LPG over other cooking fuels. More so, government agencies and regulatory bodies should enforce the rules to sanitize the space for a safe and profitable business environment.
“We remain thankful to the Lagos State government for being a worthy host by providing the much appreciated conducive environment for our business to thrive. This is yet another of our numerous projects that is being hosted in Lagos; we thank you from the bottom of our heart.”
Energy
Power: NERC advises AEDC, others to improve on customer service experience
NERC has advised AEDC and other DisCos to deploy more modern technologies and equipment.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh, has advised Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and others to deploy more modern technologies and equipment that would enhance their customers’ experience.
Prof. Momoh gave this advice while undertaking a facility tour of AEDC. He also challenged the key stakeholders in the power sector to put an end to the recurring blame game between the transmission company and the DISCOs, as it is not in the best interest of the consumers.
1. The Chairman @NERCNG, Prof James Momoh, on Tuesday, Nov 17, 20, advised the Abuja Electricity Distribution Coy, and other discos to make creative use of franchising and embedded regulation to expand electricity access to remote locations within their coverage areas @bodefadipe pic.twitter.com/2OhhGG75hi
— NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) November 18, 2020
Responding to the speech made by the CEO of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, the NERC Boss said,
“I have seen everything. First, what I want to say is sustainability; that what he has started must be sustained. We cannot afford to solve old problems with old technologies and expect change or new problems with old technologies and expect change.
“The growing sector called NESI in Nigeria, is becoming a new challenge. And unless we think out of the box, we cannot handle it. And I believe what I have heard this afternoon is daily efforts by AEDC to address the new challenge, whether it is in a short term, medium term or in a long term, using out of the box critical thinking.
“And there are many other DISCOs in the country doing just what it is doing, but today is AEDC’s day and I must concentrate on AEDC. For AEDC, you have shown that our power sector will very soon compete with world class Distribution Companies anywhere. If you doubt it, just look back to what we heard. You are not asking me whether I can recall everything that I heard, but I could try. But I will not keep you busy for nothing but I will surprise you because I know what he has said.”
He went further to posit that, “The challenge of the industry if you ask is both the technical and commercial. If you get the technical right, you concentrate on the commercial; if you get commercial right, you get technical right. So, when you get all of them right, you are an efficient reliable company. And that is the picture he has painted.
“MD, what you have said to us, we only wanted to study our project on interfaces, but we remind you on what else is going on. What else is going on? my colleague has right to know. But I am using this thing to push power through the interface with the TCN and DISCOs. Because for year, there was this blame game. This blame game is my fault, it is your fault; switch your feeder, I switch my feeder; take your transformers, I will take care of my transformer; your relay is not working. This is indirect infighting in the sector. And everybody was casting blames.”
What you should know
- The challenges currently faced by AEDC include ATC&C loss, reconfiguration of the network and revenue collections, especially from the unmetered customers.
- The ongoing National Mass Metering Programme is expected to usher in a better consumer service experience, as consumers are billed for what they have actually utilized.
- Regularly, the NERC boss and his team visit the DISCOs to assess their performance, as well as find out whatever challenges they might be grappling with.
- Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is an independent regulatory body primarily instituted to regulate the tariff of Power Generating companies owned or controlled by the government, as well any other generating company which has a license for power generation and transmission of energy, and distribution of electricity in Nigeria.
Energy
DPR shuts down 85 gas plants in Lagos for illegal operations
DPR has shutdown 85 LPG plants in Lagos from January to October of 2020, for engaging in illegal operations.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has disclosed that it effected the shutdown of 85 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos from January 2020 to October 2020, for engaging in illegal operations.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the disclosure was made by the Zonal Operations Controller Lagos, DPR, Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, while having a chat with newsmen during a public sensitization exercise organized by the agency on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, on safe usage of LPG.
This is coming at a time of several reported cases of explosions by gas plants during the year in Lagos State with several fatalities and destructions of properties. Some of them were said to have either been operating in residential areas or without approval.
The DPR top official who said the move is to reduce the frequent occurrence of gas explosion in the state, revealed that the LPG plants were shut down due to their inability to comply with international safety standards and also operating without approval or licence from the DPR.
Cardoso who reiterated that the clampdown on those illegal plants will be a continuous exercise said the agency will sensitize the public on the importance of safe usage and distribution of gas.
He said, ‘’We are doing this sensitization to tell the public that it is safe to use gas. It is an efficient and clean source of energy if used appropriately.’’
‘’We want to bring the gas sector to the citizens and deepen utilization of LPG for job creation and national development which is the aspiration of the Federal Government. We will be doing this exercise continuously in various parts of the state.’’
Although there have been several calls by the Federal Government and different stakeholders on gas plant operators to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of their operations, it, however, appears that these safety standards have not been observed by them. This has raised serious concerns amongst the general public and stakeholders.
The Lagos State Government in a recent announcement banned the location of gas plants in residential areas.