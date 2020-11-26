Business
Medical Free Zone to save Nigeria about $1billion in annual medical tourism – NEPZA Boss
NEPZA has stated that it is considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation.
The Nigeria Exports Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation, not minding the torrential pressures from the State governments lobbying to skew the location of the novel Medical Free Zones to their own states.
This disclosure was made by the Managing Director of NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, when he was visited recently by the new President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Dr. Pamela Ajayi.
According to Prof. Adesugba, the Medical Free Zone is a novel concept and project that is intended to revolutionize the healthcare sector in the country. He said that a number of the Governors are jostling for their states to be selected, as they can see the full benefits of this project to their states and the health-care delivery systems.
“The push by these State governments shows acceptability of the project premised upon its viability. NEPZA is, therefore, considering if the project can be located in more than one state.”
He further said that the Federal Government through NEPZA is favourably disposed to siting the novel project in any state that meets all the requirements, as the Authority would not be willing to relax any of its guidelines in the process due to the sensitive nature of the sector.
What you should know
NEPZA is amenable to partner with relevant stakeholders to deliver the proposed world-class medical enclave to Nigerians.
The project is critically important as it would save about $1billion expended on medical tourism annually by Nigerians. It will provide Nigerians access to some of the best hospitals in the world, that our people spend huge sums of money in for treatments.
A total of 15 world-class foreign hospitals and a handful from within the country are expected to be part of this project to deliver impeccable services in 2021.
The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and some of its affiliates are already buying into this great opportunity to invest in. When fully developed, the proposed Medical Free Zone would reposition the local health sector and enable the local operators to compete with themselves and their foreign healthcare providers.
Business
3 Nigerians arrested by INTERPOL for scamming government, companies in 150 countries
3 Nigerians have been arrested by INTERPOL for alleged involvement in extensive Business Email Compromise scams and other cybercrimes.
The International Police Organization (INTERPOL) has announced the arrest of 3 Nigerians for their alleged involvement in cyber-crime targeted at government agencies and private sector companies in over 150 countries since 2017.
Their apprehension follows a joint INTERPOL, Group-IB and the Nigeria Police Force cybercrime investigation called Operation Falcon.
This disclosure was contained in a statement which was published on the INTERPOL website on Wednesday and obtained by Nairametrics.
The statement says that the Nigerian nationals are believed to be members of a wider organized crime group responsible for distributing malware, carrying out phishing campaigns and extensive Business Email Compromise scams.
What they are saying
While describing their mode of operation, INTERPOL alleged that the suspects developed phishing links, domains, and mass mailing campaigns in which they impersonated representatives of organizations and then used these campaigns to disseminate 26 malware programmes, spyware and remote access tools, including AgentTesla, Loki, Azorult, Spartan and the nanocore and Remcos Remote Access Trojans.
The statement partly reads, “These programmes were used to infiltrate and monitor the systems of victim organizations and individuals, before launching scams and syphoning funds. According to Group-IB, the prolific gang is believed to have compromised government and private sector companies in more than 150 countries since 2017.”
“Group-IB was also able to establish that the gang is divided into subgroups with a number of individuals still at large. While investigations are still ongoing, some 50,000 targeted victims have been identified so far.”
According to the statement, the year-long investigation, saw INTERPOL’s Cybercrime and Financial Crime units work closely with Group-IB to identify and locate threats, and ultimately, assist the Nigerian Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Abuja, in taking swift action.
INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Director, Craig Jones, highlighted the outstanding cooperation between all those involved in the investigation while also pointing out the importance of public-private relationships in disrupting virtual crimes.
He said, “This group was running a well-established criminal business model. From infiltration to cashing in, they used a multitude of tools and techniques to generate maximum profits. We look forward to seeing additional results from this operation.”
What you should know
Cyber-crime has been on the increase amongst Nigerians both within and outside the country. This is one in a series of many high profile arrests of Nigerians who have been involved in internet scam. This includes the arrest of about 80 Nigerians in the US for their involvement in $46 million internet scam, charging of 6 Nigerians for $6 million internet fraud in the US and so many others.
Business
FG gives reasons why it is repackaging its social intervention programmes
FG has disclosed plans to repackage its social intervention programmes for the benefit of more people from the grassroots.
The Federal Government has revealed its plans to repackage its social intervention programmes to make sure more people at the grassroots benefit from it.
According to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during the “Good Morning Nigeria” programme on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the decision was taken after complaints by Nigerians that the social intervention programmes were not getting to the grassroots.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the people in their various states, told the Ministers when they were directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to interact with them, that the programmes were not getting to as many people as they should.
He said that the traditional rulers and other stakeholders from various geopolitical zones made the same complaints when the presidential delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, met with them.
Mohammed said, “What we found out when we got home was that the programmes were not trickling to the grassroots and that is why we have taken a decision to see how we can repackage them. Everywhere we went, even traditional rulers said they ought to be involved in the execution of the programmes.”
“I recently wrote a memo to our colleagues that we want the list of all the programmes, so that we can also periodically publish them and let them know where they can be accessed. It is not that there is no information on the programmes. It is the execution that needs fine-tuning. We need to involve other tiers of government in the execution of some of these programmes.”
The Minister said various social intervention programmes were initiated before the #EndSARS protests, and designed to create jobs for the youths and also alleviate poverty among women and the vulnerable groups.
What you should know
It can be recalled that there have been numerous public calls over the implementation of the various social intervention programmes, with allegations of corruption and diversion of some funds.
This has caused conflicts between the members of the National Assembly and officials of the executive arm of government, who are saddled with the task of implementing the programmes.
Some of these programmes include the N-Power programme, TRADERMONI, MARKETMONI, FARMERMONI, MSME Survival Fund, N75billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), amongst others.
Business
CACOVID plans N150 billion youth development programme, to create 4 million jobs
CACOVID has announced plans to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has announced plans to deploy over N150 billion towards the setting up and implementation of a youth development programme.
This is in order to help support the federal government’s drive to reduce unemployment, which was a critical factor in the recent nationwide protest, particularly amongst the youth.
The programme is expected to provide technical and vocational education to over 4 million Nigerian youths over the next 5 years.
This disclosure was made by the Co-Chair, CACOVID and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the company of other prominent members of the group like President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman, United Bank for Africa Plc, Mr Tony Elumelu; and Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Chief Herbert Wigwe.
Under the programme, students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry and other artisanal related skills which is in high demand in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Emefiele, in his statement, said, “As a result, CACOVID has committed to creating a high impact youth development programme that will provide technical and vocational education to over four million Nigerian youths over the next five years.’’
“Students will be trained on craftwork, plumbing, masonry, carpentry, and other artisanal related skills for which sufficient demand exist in Nigeria. Over N150 billion is expected to be deployed towards the setup and implementation of the youth development program, which will be available at select training centres across the country.’’
He pointed out that selected students on the conclusion of the programme will be certified by the appropriate standards board and will be eligible to receive loans to support their entrepreneurial pursuits.
He also said, “So far, over N25 billion will be domiciled in a fund to support these entrepreneurial pursuits, which would also include acquisition of related equipment to conduct business activities.
“The ultimate objective is to provide young Nigerians with employable skill sets that will enable them to live a gainful life. We believe this initiative can lead to the creation of over four million jobs over the next five years,” he added.
What you should know
Emefiele further disclosed that CACOVID in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee will be looking at investing over N40 billion to complete the creative centre at the National Arts Theatre, Lagos in four select areas namely: ICT and software design/development, fashion, music, and movies for out-of-school graduates.
This initiative by CACOVID is an aftermath of the youth restiveness and violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings. The protest brought to bear the anger of the Nigerian youths over the high rate of unemployment in the country.
What this means
This programme supports the various efforts of the Federal Government in job creation and provides the opportunity for private sector participation in helping get the youths off the street and be meaningfully engaged.