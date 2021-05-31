The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates should pay the sum of N700 to their assigned Computer Based Test centres before taking their mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The payment is different from the N3,500 fee paid by the candidates for the UTME forms and N500 for reading text.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by JAMB through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The tweet post from JAMB reads, “All candidates sitting the 2021 Mock examination scheduled for Thursday, 3rd June 2021 are advised to go to their assigned centres with N700. The amount would be paid to the Centre owner as the mock examination fee,” the examination body said.

What you should know

It can be recalled that JAMB had earlier asked candidates, who had indicated interests to sit for the mock-UTME and had earlier printed the examination slips, to reprint them, following the shift in examination date.

The UTME mock examination was shifted from the earlier scheduled date of Thursday, May 20, 2021, to Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The board explained that each slip contained candidates’ details such as registration number, the centre the candidates were to sit for the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

Candidates, JAMB further advised, were expected to print and study the contents in the slip to avoid mix up in the location of their centres and the name of the examination centres.

Similarly, JAMB also shifted the 2021 UTME from June 19 to July 3 as part of the outcome of a 2-day stakeholders’ meeting the board held in Abuja.