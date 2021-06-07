The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama is set to meet with foreign diplomats over the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The meeting is meant to explain the Federal Government’s stance on the development to diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, European Commission and Sweden, among others. These nations had earlier reacted to the ban, summarily describing it as an infringement on the rights of Nigerians.

A statement from the Minister read, “Following the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government and Press Statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a Meeting.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the ‘West’ had issued a joint statement describing the development as a disappointment on the part of the government.

The joint statement from the European Union, Canada, Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, read:

“Joint Statement From The Diplomatic Missions Of Canada, The European Union (Delegation To Nigeria), The Republic Of Ireland, The United Kingdom And The United States Of America.

“The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.”