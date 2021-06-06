Barely 24-hours after Nigeria’s government suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, the ‘West’ has issued a joint statement describing the development as a disappointment on the part of the government.

The joint statement from the European Union, Canada, Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, read:

Joint Statement From The Diplomatic Missions Of Canada, The European Union (Delegation To Nigeria), The Republic Of Ireland, The United Kingdom And The United States Of America.

“The diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America convey our disappointment over the Government of Nigeria’s announcement suspending #Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.

We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline.

Banning systems of expression is not the answer. These measures inhibit access to information and commerce at precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The path to a more secure Nigeria lies in more, not less, communication to accompany the concerted efforts of Nigeria’s citizens in fulsome dialogue toward unity, peace and prosperity.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had tracked individual comments from Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom who have all chided the government about the need to allow Nigerians to express their constitutional right of freedom of expression.