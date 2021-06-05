The recent move of the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration to ban the operations of Twitter in Nigeria has attracted international audiences, especially nations that have their embassies in Nigeria.

Below are their reactions to the #Twitterban:

Embassy of Sweden in Abuja

Nigerians have a constitutional right to exercise their freedom of expression and a right to access of information. This must be respected. Safeguarding free, independent media and civic spaces for democratic voices is an important part of Sweden’s #DriveForDemocracy #TwitterBan.

Nigerians have a constitutional right to exercise their freedom of expression and a right to access of information. This must be respected. Safeguarding free, independent media and civic spaces for democratic voices is an important part of Sweden’s #DriveForDemocracy #TwitterBan — Sweden in Nigeria (@SwedeninNigeria) June 4, 2021

High Commission of Canada to Nigeria

Freedom of speech, used responsibly online and off line, and access to reliable information are fundamental human rights protected by #Nigeria’s constitution and a cornerstone of democratic life around the world.

#TwitterBan These #HumanRights should be fully protected, while preventing inflammatory rhetoric and hate speech that could fuel tension and conflict.

"Freedom of speech, used responsibly online and off line, and access to reliable information are fundamental human rights protected by #Nigeria’s constitution and a cornerstone of democratic life around the world" @NicolasJSimard. (1/2) — Canada in Nigeria (@CanHCNigeria) June 4, 2021

Gill Atkinson, British Deputy High Commissioner in Abuja

Atkinson said, “All Nigerians have the right to freedom of speech and the responsibility not to misuse that right. Any action taken by Government must be measured, proportionate and not suppress basic freedoms.”