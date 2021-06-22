The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja has restrained the Federal Government from imposing sanctions or harassing, intimidating, arresting, or prosecuting Twitter users.

This follows the filing of a lawsuit at the ECOWAS court by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 176 concerned Nigerians against the Federal Government over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, criminalization of Nigerians and other people using Twitter.

The lawsuit also includes the escalating repression of human rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom in the country.

The court in its order, restricted the government from carrying out such actions against any other social media service provider, as well as media houses, pending the hearing and determination of a suit challenging the government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

In the suit, the applicants argued that the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government was illegal.

Details later…