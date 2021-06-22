Now you can accept cryptocurrency payments for your business with no stress.

Improving cryptocurrency adoption through reliable financial innovations.

Experience the New Roqqu Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway, a smart and efficient way to receive fiat payments in cryptocurrency.

The speed and reliability of our Payment Links are profitable for Business owners, Retailers, and Crypto holders. All you have to do is send payment links to your client or patron via Email, Twitter, or Whatsapp. You can also upload payment links on your e-commerce website without writing a single line of code. We provide a simple yet stimulating payment portal with access to transfers from anywhere in the world. Just choose your prefered fiat (available now USD, NGN) and you are ready to go.

Why Use Roqqu Payment Links?

Speed and Availability

Take the stress out of online payments.

Business owners and customers using our payment links can enjoy the flexibility it provides. Retailers can boost their delivery time, meaning, less stress, less hassle and better cash flow.

Zero Chargeback

We know how chargebacks could be frustrating and be a threat to livelihood. We have provided you with a payment portal with Zero Chargeback as you send and receive payments.

Zero Payment Processing Fees

Receive payments without having to worry about transaction costs. We offer free processing for credit card payments and online payments.

You are in control

We give you more autonomy over your money compared to fiat currencies. Explore the benefits of processing crypto payments worldwide while you maintain full ownership of your earnings.

Solid Security

Being one of Africa’s leading cryptocurrency corporations, security is our number one concern, we have built a robust technology to handle this and keep your transactions safe without fear.

Join The World’s Evolution To Innovative Fin-Tech Solutions

Roqqu is the biggest local exchange in Nigeria by number of users, with over 30 cryptocurrencies listed, the fast deposit and withdrawals are powered through a reliable and fraud-free P2P system.

Accept cryptocurrency payments from anyone in the world.

Share links to request payments

Multiple currencies

Zero Limits

Skip Volatility with Stablecoins

Sound & Reliable API

Easy sales page integration

Beautifully hosted checkout pages

Use Roqqu Payment Gateway; No coding experience needed.

Sign up today https://roqqu.com