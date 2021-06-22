Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses that wiped out significant liquidity from the market. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.81% to close at 37,847.07 from 38,545.30.
- Nigeria’s Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -6.02%.
- The market breadth closed negative today as FIDSON led 18 Gainers and AIRTELAFR topped the 23 Losers chart.
- Nigeria’s stock market has declined -2,423.65 basepoints since the start of the year.
NGX ASI Top gainers
- FIDSON up +10.00% to close at N5.06
- VITAFOAM up +9.68% to close at N13.60
- REDSTAREX up +9.55% to close at N3.67
- VERITASKAP up +9.09% to close at N0.24
- CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21
NGX ASI Top losers
- AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N678.00
- MBENEFIT down -7.32% to close at N0.38
- CORNERST down -7.27% to close at N0.51
- LEARNAFRCA down -6.48% to close at N1.01
- IKEJAHOTEL down -6.19% to close at N0.91
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bears as 18 gainers were surpassed by 23 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
