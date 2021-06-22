Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting losses that wiped out significant liquidity from the market. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.81% to close at 37,847.07 from 38,545.30.

Nigeria’s Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.1 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -6.02%.

The market breadth closed negative today as FIDSON led 18 Gainers and AIRTELAFR topped the 23 Losers chart.

Nigeria’s stock market has declined -2,423.65 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI Top gainers

FIDSON up +10.00% to close at N5.06 VITAFOAM up +9.68% to close at N13.60 REDSTAREX up +9.55% to close at N3.67 VERITASKAP up +9.09% to close at N0.24 CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

NGX ASI Top losers

AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N678.00 MBENEFIT down -7.32% to close at N0.38 CORNERST down -7.27% to close at N0.51 LEARNAFRCA down -6.48% to close at N1.01 IKEJAHOTEL down -6.19% to close at N0.91

Outlook