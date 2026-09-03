NGX Megacaps gain N46.69 trillion in market value in eight months of 2026

Nine listed MegaCap companies added N46.69 trillion in market value between December 31, 2025 and August 31, 2026, as the largest stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded substantial increases in market capitalization during the first eight months of the year.

Nine listed MegaCap companies added N46.69 trillion in market value between December 31, 2025 and August 31, 2026, as the largest stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded substantial increases in market capitalization during the first eight months of the year.

Megacap stocks are companies with a market capitalization of N5 trillion and above. Based on this threshold, only nine companies on the NGX qualified as megacaps as at the last trading day in August 2026.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange shows that the combined market capitalization of companies valued at N5 trillion and above increased from N60.90 trillion at the end of December 2025 to N107.59 trillion at the end of August 2026. This represents a 76.7% increase in the combined market value of the nine companies.

Airtel Africa recorded the largest increase, adding N15.15 trillion to its market capitalization during the period. Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria followed with gains of N7.17 trillion and N6.21 trillion respectively.

Only BUA Foods recorded a decline in market value among the nine megacaps, shedding N689 billion over the period.

What the data is saying

Airtel Africa was the biggest contributor to the increase in megacap market value.

The company’s market capitalization rose from N8.53 trillion in December 2025 to N23.68 trillion in August 2026, representing a 177.5% increase. The company added more market value than any other stock in the group and ended August as the largest listed company among the nine megacaps.

Dangote Cement recorded the second-largest increase, with its market capitalization rising from N10.28 trillion to N17.45 trillion. The company added N7.17 trillion, representing a 69.8% increase.

MTN Nigeria followed with a N6.21 trillion increase in market value. Its market capitalization rose from N10.73 trillion at the end of 2025 to N16.94 trillion at the end of August, representing a 57.9% increase.

First HoldCo also recorded a major increase, adding N4.59 trillion as its market value rose from N2.01 trillion to N6.59 trillion. BUA Cement added N4.42 trillion, while Seplat Energy added N3.91 trillion.

Aradel Holdings increased its market capitalization by N3.24 trillion, from N2.91 trillion to N6.15 trillion. Zenith Bank added N2.69 trillion, taking its market value above the N5 trillion megacap threshold at N5.23 trillion.

BUA Foods was the only decliner among the nine companies. Its market capitalization fell from N14.38 trillion to N13.69 trillion, resulting in a N689 billion decline.

What this means

The strong increase in megacap market value was a major driver of the NGX’s overall market-capitalization expansion during the period.

NGX equity market capitalization rose from N99.38 trillion at the end of December 2025 to N157.74 trillion at the end of August 2026, an increase of N58.36 trillion or 58.7%.

The nine megacaps accounted for N46.69 trillion of that increase, representing 79.9% of the total growth in NGX equity market capitalization during the eight-month period. This shows that the expansion in Nigeria’s equity market value was heavily driven by its largest listed companies.

The gains were also concentrated within the megacap group. Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria alone added N28.53 trillion, accounting for about 61% of the total N46.69 trillion added by the nine companies.

Their combined market capitalization reached N58.07 trillion at the end of August, representing 54% of the N107.59 trillion combined value of the nine megacaps.

The concentration is even more pronounced when the five largest companies by market capitalization are considered. Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, BUA Foods and BUA Cement had a combined market capitalization of N82.22 trillion, accounting for 76.4% of the total value of the nine megacaps.

The increase in market value also occurred alongside stronger reported earnings for most of the companies. However, the results cover different reporting periods.

Seplat Energy recorded the strongest reported PAT growth at 430.3% in H1 2026, while Airtel Africa’s FY 2026 PAT increased by 147.9%. First HoldCo, BUA Cement and MTN Nigeria also recorded strong profit growth of 81.6%, 79.6% and 70.6%, respectively.

The relationship between earnings growth and market-value gains was not uniform across the group. In some cases, market capitalization increased substantially faster than reported profit, while in others earnings growth outpaced the increase in market value. This suggests that factors beyond reported earnings, including changes in investor expectations and market valuations, also influenced the performance of these stocks.