Let’s say you want to research the evolution of the education system in your country, a good idea would be to form a focus group composed of different individuals. They should be people who have gone through the system in different decades, because that way, everyone would have different experiences to bring to the conversation.

Learners from the 70s would have very different stories from those in the 80s and 90s. Chalkboard, pen, and paper may dominate for the earlier learners but modern students would be talking about technology and online learning.

It is clear that the education system has gone through significant changes, and there is no stopping if the trend is anything to go by.

So, what can we expect from the educational system in the coming years?

Technology will become mainstream

There is no argument that the growth and adoption of technology are on an upward trajectory. The education sector is taking full advantage of all it has to offer. Online lessons, digital content, and school management systems are proof enough. We do not expect the trend to stop anytime in the future.

The use of technology in education may very well become mainstream. Augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D printing will become part of the curriculum. It seems like an unachievable dream, but what if you told someone in the 70s that computers would be commonplace in classrooms? They would have laughed.

Some students find the learning environment very difficult. For them, grasping concepts others find simple can be daunting. This is where learning apps come in handy. A website that is dedicated to kids so that they play and learn at the same time. This breaks the common stereotype of studying always being tedious and less fun.

Technologies like machine learning will adapt learning materials to a student’s capabilities. The personalization of content will help students in their academic pursuits. Teachers will also use the insights to provide the right type of help.

Better connections and collaborations

School management systems, such as goschooler, have increased collaboration and connectedness. Communication amongst the different stakeholders is easy. The school administration can reach out to parents any time using messaging apps, and teachers can upload content on online portals for easy access by students. Students can also communicate with educators any time they need to without physical contact. Such systems create levels of efficiency that did not exist before.

At the rate we’re going, we can expect better innovations as we advance.

Take the example of a teacher not needing to stand in front of students to do their job. Smart or virtual classrooms may very well be the trend. Students and educators will be able to collaborate wherever they are; even if they are learning at home. It may also remove the need for physical spaces.

Students will also achieve better immersion with content. 3D and virtual reality applications are already quite popular. They may soon become mainstream tools in most educational institutions.

Personalized or individualized learning

Technology allows students to have more control over their learning. Students can set their own pace. It helps avoid the feeling of being in a race or in competition to keep up with the fast learners. Quick access to tons of resources means that they have materials whenever they need them.

The independence that comes by removing a teacher-focused approach is helpful, but what does this portend for the teachers? Simple, their roles will evolve into mentorship.

Within the next 10 years, the very idea of a teacher standing in front of a classroom may no longer exist. There will be a higher adaptation of informal learning. The role of the teacher will be to give guidance on a need-to basis.

Educational institutions will have to make the curriculum suit the new approach. The one-standard-fits-all model will no longer apply.

The syllabus will have to look at the ability of individual students. The spillover effect in the job market will be a foregone conclusion. The very notion of standard certification may no longer apply.

Employers will have to rethink the criteria they use for recruits. It will no longer be about grades; rather, the focus will be on what skill you bring to the table.

Education technology may go beyond functionality to social consciousness

We can all agree that technology provides a lot of functionality. All the stakeholders in the education sector are reaping the benefits. Teachers have access to tools that provide invaluable help in the tasks and students enjoy learning with the use of technological innovations because they create engagement and interaction. School administrations enjoy higher efficiency and streamlining of processes.

There will be a more significant focus on Impact tech. Technological innovations will incorporate finding solutions to environmental and social problems. From a young age, learners will understand the responsible use of science and technology. The aim is the betterment of the earth and the people. Students will learn the ABC of technology, which are:

A – Actions should avoid causing harm

B – Benefit of technology to all stakeholders

C – Contribute to providing technological solutions

Students must be responsible for internet usage. They should, for example, not visit inappropriate sites. They should also not use the resources for illegal purposes. Such include plagiarism or cheating in examinations.

It is also crucial that they respect other users, and so on. The education system has its work cut out for it. They must put in place proper systems to track, guide, and provide solutions to these issues.

Education will incorporate encouraging innovation amongst school students. The syllabus will have tech-focused lessons such as engineering and coding, and encourage contributions to impact tech from a very young age.

The experiential nature of learning will also prepare young minds for the job market. With technological innovations come new specialities and job opportunities. A focus on specific needs and not rote learning will improve the quality of graduates.

What you get is a well-rounded individual. One who understands his or her role in the modern technological world.

Final thoughts

It will be exciting to see what role technology will play in the education sector going forward. There is already so much to celebrate and enjoy for both students and educators. One thing for sure is that technology will become mainstream.

Students will have access to tools that can help them understand the content better. Such technologies will increase levels of communication and collaboration amongst all stakeholders.