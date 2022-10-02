Shell Petroleum Development Company is having its Student Industrial Training Programme, which offers Nigerian students in higher institutions the opportunity to gain work experience in its office locations. The following is a list of courses of study the students must be taking at their higher institution:

Geoscience

Finance

Information Technology

Sciences (Pure science, Environmental and Social)

Arts

Commercial

The industrial training will provide students who are studying in any of the departments listed, the opportunity to work directly with inspiring and experienced professionals.

The insights and skills gained by the end of the programme will be most beneficial for their future careers.

This Industrial Training Programme is designed for students to:

Put theories and concepts into practice

Build work-related skills required for the business environment through constructive feedback and supervision

Gain additional skills such as communication, ethics, HSSE, teamwork and leadership.

Build valuable networks and contacts for professional development

Eligibility requirements

Eligible applicants must:

Be a Nigerian citizen

Be enrolled full‐time in an undergraduate programme at a university or Polytechnic in Nigeria

Have school authorisation and approval for Industrial Training

How to Apply

All applicants should have a personal and valid email account.

Applicants who meet the eligibility requirements should apply via email - africarecruitment@shell.com

The email subject should be in this format: 2022 Shell Nigeria SIWES Application (Course of study).

The email content must include the following:

Student’s name Name of university/institution of higher learning Matriculation number/ student ID number Course of study Required duration/period for internship Contact details (address, email, and phone) Scanned copy of official form/ letter from higher institution Current cumulative grade point average (CGPA) or grade point average (GPA)

Please note that limited slots are available due to the fact that the industrial training opportunities are based on business needs.

About Shell Petroleum Development Company

Shell is one of the world’s leading energy companies and plays a key role in helping to meet the world’s growing energy demand in economically, environmentally and socially responsible ways. The company has a history of over 50 years in Nigeria and has the largest footprint of all the international oil and gas companies operating in the country.

Shell has been active in Nigeria since 1937 and its companies and investments have played a pioneering role in onshore, shallow and deep water oil exploration and production. Shell has also been at the forefront of gas development, producing and delivering gas to domestic consumers and export markets