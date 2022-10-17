The University of Chicago has continued to bolster its efforts to attract a multicultural and talented student body from around the world.

Over the past four years alone, international students at the school have received close to $20 million in need-based financial aid.

Meanwhile, the school recently announced an additional $35 million in international financial aid.

About the financial aid

International students are only eligible for financial aid if they apply for it during the admissions process. They will no longer be eligible once they have received their admissions or during their four years at the College.

If you believe you will require financial assistance at any point during your four years at UChicago, you may apply for it at the same time you apply for admission at the school.

Financial aid awards at UChicago are based on an estimate of the total costs of attending the university, which includes tuition, housing, health insurance, a meal plan, and other costs such as books and personal expenses.

Note that the financial assistance is interest-free.

Eligibility

It is accessible to non-US nationals and non-US permanent residents who are requesting financial aid at the University of Chicago.

You can ask the college admissions team about financial aid for international students because the Office of College Admissions (not the Office of Financial Aid) reviews all applications for international financial aid.

News continues after this ad

Recommended reading: Apply for UNESCO internship

Required Documents

The International Financial Aid Worksheet, available in the UChicago Account

The International Student Financial Aid Worksheet should be filled out and submitted online, through a student’s UChicago Account .

Supporting Documentation

Additional proof of your family’s income and assets, such as tax returns, employer statements, bank statements, or other documents, will be requested for uploading.

After submitting the International Financial Aid Worksheet, students can use their UChicago Account to upload the necessary supporting documentation and any justification for exceptional circumstances.

Under the Upload Materials section, choose the “Foreign Aid Application Supporting Docs” option from the drop-down menu.

Please keep in mind that international aid applicants are not required to submit the CSS Profile or the FAFSA. Also, the Certification of Finances form is not required to accompany an applicant’s financial aid application.

News continues after this ad

Merit Scholarships for International Students

The university also provides merit scholarships to international applicants to recognise candidates for their exceptional academic and extracurricular achievements, displayed leadership, and dedication to their communities.

Merit scholarships are partial-tuition awards that can be given as an annual award that is renewable or as a single lump sum.

Students who believe they may need financial assistance to pay for their education are advised to apply for need-based financial aid. This is because merit scholarships are evaluated independently of a candidate’s financial situation.

Applicants should not rely solely on merit scholarships to pay for their college education because the vast majority of financial aid at UChicago is distributed in the form of need-based aid.

All first-year applicants are automatically considered for merit scholarships; no additional application is required.

Check here for more information.

The submission deadline is November 15th