Applications are open to apply for UNESCO’s Paid Internship 2023, which is open to all nationalities across the world.

The UNESCO Internship Programme provides students and recent graduates with the opportunity to learn about UNESCO’s mandate, programs, and processes, as well as to improve their academic and technical knowledge through practice.

The UNESCO internship lasts for one month and may be extended to six months based on performance. After completing the internship, one may apply for a job.

Requirements

You must be at least 20 years old to apply. Males and females are eligible.

You should have a strong command of either French or English, both orally and in writing. For internships in secretarial and assistantship positions at the headquarters, having a working grasp of the other language (whether it be English or French) is advantageous and may even be essential.

You are currently enrolled in a graduate program (Master’s, PhD, or equivalent, second or higher university degree)

Have recently graduated with a Master’s or PhD (or second degree as defined above) within the last 12 months.

Applicants for secretarial/assistant or technical/professional positions must be enrolled in a secretarial school or a specialized technical/professional institution and must be in their final year of studies or have recently graduated (within the last 12 months).

You should be able to work well in a team and adapt to an international working environment.

*Candidates who have completed their full-time university studies but are not enrolled in a graduate programme are not eligible to apply.

Things to note

Duration: An internship may last for a minimum of one month or a maximum of six months.

News continues after this ad

Visa: you will be responsible for relevant visas.

Travel: You will be responsible for planning and paying for your travel to the location of your internship.

News continues after this ad

Medical insurance: Proof of comprehensive health insurance valid in the country where you will undertake your internship and for the entire period of the internship. UNESCO will only provide limited insurance coverage up to USD 30,000 against risk of illness, disability, or death during the internship period.

Medical certificate: medical certificate should be provided, indicating you are fit to work and should be issued by a qualified medical practitioner. There’s no need to submit any confidential medical records such as test results, X-ray films etc.

Supporting Documents: Before the beginning of your internship, you must provide your ID/Certificate of Enrollment/Diploma (if you have just recently graduated).

Leave: Interns are entitled to 2.5 days of leave per month during their internship.

Apply here

Please note that applicants do not need to pay any fee.

About UNESCO

Through worldwide collaboration in education, the arts, sciences, and culture, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) seeks to advance world peace and security. It was established in November 1945 in London, United Kingdom. About 193 nations make up the organization’s membership, together with partners from the non-governmental, intergovernmental, and corporate sectors.