KPMG International is one of the Big Four accounting firms and is a multinational professional services network. The company is a global network of professional firms that provide audit, tax, and advisory services. The internship provides an opportunity to explore and learn more about KPMG Canada’s Audit, Tax, Advisory, and Business Enablement Services.

International applicants can now apply for the KPMG Internship in Canada 2023, which will provide graduates with an incredible opportunity. KPMG Canada is also a proud equal opportunity employer, and all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

KPMG’s Fall recruitment opportunities for 2023 is now available; undergraduates and graduates are encouraged to apply for this fantastic opportunity where you will gain valuable knowledge of this world-class institution, skills, and network with other interns from other countries in a short period of time.

In this paid internship programme, you may be required to write an internship report at the end of the programme. The details, benefits, and link for the KPMG Internship in Canada 2023 are available below.

As an undergraduate or graduate student, you will have the opportunity to work across geographies, industries, and member firms, allowing you to channel your interests, purpose, and perspective into a meaningful career at KPMG.

Details

Internship Country: Canada

Internship Location: (All Canadian Provinces)

Financial Coverage: Funded

Deadline: Each position has a different deadline

Start date: The Internship will commence in the summers and winter of 2023.

Internship Locations

The KPMG internship in Canada will be offered in these Cities of Canada:

Greater Toronto Area

Greater Montreal Area

Regions East

Calgary

Regions West

Greater Vancouver Area

Internship Areas

Advisory

Advisory/Digital

Audit

Audit and Canadian Tax

Audit and KPMG Enterprise

Campus Programmes

Digital

KPMG Enterprise

Tax

There is no fixed deadline as each position has a different deadline, hence you will need to apply for an appropriate role before the application deadline.

Apply here

