Norway is a Nordic nation in Europe, officially known as the Kingdom of Norway. Finland and Russia border the nation to the northeast, and Sweden borders to the east. Oslo is Norway’s capital and largest city, and the national currency is the NOK (Norwegian Krone). One of the many reasons Norway has become a popular destination for international students is that most of its public universities don’t charge any tuition fees, which applies to all international students regardless of where they are from.

Norwegian scholarships are available to students from any country in the world because maintaining an equal and high-quality education is a top priority for Norwegian authorities. Here is information on its tuition-free universities and scholarship information for enrollment in 2023. The scholarships cover Masters and undergraduate degrees.

List of Scholarship bodies in Norway

The following is a list of scholarship programs to sponsor studies in Norway

BI Norwegian Business School Scholarships

Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships

Erasmus+ Program

High North Fellowship Program

Lakselaget Foundation Scholarship

Leiv Eriksson mobility program

NORAM Scholarship

Nord University Postdoctoral Fellowship

Norwegian- Russian Scholarship Scheme

Norwegian University of Life Sciences

Norwegian-Russian Scholarships

Oslo Metropolitan University Scholarships

Sons of Norway Student Residence Permit

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) Scholarships

University of Bergen

University of Oslo Scholarships

University of Stavanger Scholarships

List of Tuition-Free Universities in Norway

Below are the Norwegian universities with no tuition fees, which also apply to international students.

Bergen Academy of Art & Design, Norway

Bergen University College

BI Norwegian Business School

Hedmark University of Applied Science

Lillehammer University College

MF Norwegian School of Theology

Molde University College – Specialized University in Logistics

Narvik University College

Nesna University College

NLA University College

Norwegian School of Sport Sciences

Norwegian School of Veterinary Science

Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)

Oslo and Akershus University College of Applied Sciences

Oslo School of Architecture and Design

Østfold University College

Stord/Haugesund University College

The Arctic University of Norway

The University Centre in Svalbard

University of Agder (UiA)

University of Bergen

University of Nordland

University of Oslo (UiO)

University of Stavanger (UiS)

University of Tromsø (UiT)

Private university tuition fees

7,000 – 9,000 EUR/year for Bachelor’s programmes

9,000 – 19,000 EUR/year for Master’s programmes

Information for prospective applicants

No language proficiency test like TOEFL, or IELTS is needed if the previous degree of education has been taught in English.

Students who have completed their previous studies at an institution where the English Language was the medium of instruction can fulfill the requirements of studying without IELTS.

Students need to provide an official declaration or certificate printed on headed and stamped paper as evidence that their previous education was in English

Once your application is accepted, you will need to take an online interview scheduled by your university.

Cost of Living

On average, the living cost could be between 800 – 1,400 EUR/month to live in Norway. Expenses can be much higher in large cities. Here are some of the costs of living you can expect to pay in cities like:

Oslo: 1,200 – 2,000 EUR

Bergen: 1,100 – 1,800 EUR

Tromso and Trondheim: 1,000 – 1,600 EUR

Student Housing

In Norway, housing for students typically accounts for 36% of total living expenses. The most popular choices are renting, which typically costs between NOK 3,000 and 5,000, and student housing.

A Student union fee is between 30 – 60 EUR/semester.

Transportation costs

In Norway, 41% of college students commute by public transportation and take advantage of the discounts offered by their student ID cards. A monthly transportation pass ranges in price from 55 to 72 euros. There are options like Taxis, which start at 10 euros and cost 1.5 euros per kilometre. Renting a bike costs between 12 and 25 euros per day.

So, either way, you have the option of applying to one of its tuition-free universities or applying for a scholarship to study in Norway. Check the website of each institution and each scholarship body for more information.