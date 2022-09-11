Luxembourg is one of the smallest countries in the world, surrounded by Germany and France making it one of Europe’s safest cities. The country offers a splendid cosmopolitan environment and is home to a lot of top-ranked universities. The country has the highest GDP (gross domestic product) per capita in the entire world.

Luxembourg’s currency is the Euro, and the tuition fees you pay will vary depending on the type of course you choose to study and at what level. The country offers an intriguing blend of Dutch, German, and French cultures, making for an enriching study experience for international students. In general, higher education in Luxembourg is taught in English and any of Luxembourg’s official languages, giving students the opportunity to become fluent in multiple languages while earning a university degree.

The prestigious Luxembourg institutes are known for providing Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctoral, Dual, and Associate degrees in a variety of fields.

Though funded scholarships offered by Luxembourg universities are in collaboration with other reputable institutions, foreign students can study here for free because these scholarships can pay all expenses for deserving students, which includes tuition, housing, healthcare, and books. These scholarships, funds, and grants are provided by the government and other private entities in the country as a means of supporting and encouraging students to reach for their full potential.

International students can apply for the many scholarships available in Luxembourg after they have received an acceptance letter from a Luxembourgish Institution.

For the upcoming academic year of 2022-2023, online applications for fully or partially funded Luxembourg scholarships are now being accepted and candidates for these awards may submit applications with or without IELTS results.

Universities also encourage their students with many scholarships, tuition, waivers, and grants as a means of rewarding academic or general achievements. Some of these scholarships and grants for international students in Luxembourg include:

Sacred Heart University Financial Aid and Scholarship

International students enrolled in Sacred Heart University’s MBA programs are eligible for partial funding. The scholarship covers a portion of their tuition as well as other living expenses such as housing, food, and so on. Scholarships are available in the following categories:

Students with high grades in their bachelor’s degrees, as well as high-flying academics who performed well on their GMAT exams, are also recognized.

Students with contingent needs or financial problems that interfere with their studies must also be very active on campus and in their departments, and have demonstrated great skills not only in academia but also in social and community development.

The scholarship also covers for students who do not have a proper housing arrangement and require university assistance with their housing and stay in Luxembourg.

Other scholarships available in Luxembourg includes:

CEDEIS Scholarships

Through the Centre de Documentation et d’Information sur l’Enseignement Supérieur (CEDEIS), the Luxembourg government offers financial aid to students who meet the following criteria and are enrolled in programs at Luxembourg institutions:

Citizens of Luxembourg or relatives of a citizen and resident of Luxembourg

EU/EEA citizens residing in Luxembourg or relatives of them

Non-EU citizens with a residence status of more than 5 years

Non-EU citizens with a high school diploma from Luxembourg

Successful awardees will receive approximately €13,000 for each year of study, as well as other academic fees such as registration fees and enrollment costs.

LSB Scholarships

This scholarship is provided by the Luxembourg School of Business in addition to the university’s many other scholarship and grant programs for both local and international students. Every student applying to the university’s MBA programs is considered for this scholarship as part of the application process.

The scholarship covers approximately 75% of the student’s tuition and is reserved for exceptional students who have excelled academically. Other forms of this scholarship provide excellent students with a 40% to 50% tuition waiver based on merit.

Pélican Grant

Iındustriial Fellowships Program

AFR Individual Doctoral Grants

Max Planck Luxembourg Ph.D. Scholar

Once you have lived in Luxembourg continuously for 5 years, you may apply for a Permanent Residency. Citizens of EU member states and their dependents can also apply for a Permanent Residence permit. You can also apply for a PR to the Immigration Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs.