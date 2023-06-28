The United States offers a diverse array of financial aid opportunities for international students, making it an appealing choice for those seeking higher education.

With the goal of reducing the financial burden associated with studying in the United States, especially for students from developing countries like Nigeria, financial aid in the form of scholarships, loans, and more is made available.

These initiatives aim to encourage prospective students to pursue their educational goals in the United States, which is renowned worldwide for its quality education.

To provide a comprehensive resource for international students, Nairametrics has compiled a list of colleges and universities that offer financial aid and scholarships.

These institutions strive to support students by providing financial assistance and making higher education accessible to a wider range of individuals.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the colleges and universities that offer financial aid and scholarships to international students:

Dartmouth College meets the demonstrated financial need of all admitted undergraduate students, including international students. The college offers scholarships and loans, which also include an allowance for travel to the United States.

Iowa State University considers international freshmen for a limited number of merit scholarships. Selection is based on a holistic review of SAT or ACT scores, high school marks/grades, and the awards range from $2,000 to $10,000 per year, renewable.

Amherst College provides need-based financial aid to financially disadvantaged international students. Upon admission, your financial need will be evaluated, and an aid package, comprising scholarships, grants, and employment opportunities, will be offered to cover your determined need.

Colby-Sawyer College provides merit-based financial aid to international students. The scholarship amount increases based on academic ability (measured by GPA), ranging up to $8,000 per year. However, the college does not meet the full financial need.

Columbia College offers scholarships and awards to exceptional international students. These awards can be in the form of one-time cash grants or a reduction of 15% to 100% in tuition fees.

Berea College Scholarships:

Berea College offers financial aid and scholarships to all admitted international students, covering 100% of tuition, room, board, and fees for the first year.

In subsequent years, students are expected to save $1,000 and may be provided with summer jobs to meet this requirement.

The East-West Center Graduate Degree Fellowship supports graduate students from Asia, the Pacific, and the U.S. in pursuing Masters or Doctoral degrees at the University of Hawai’i.

The fellowship provides funding for up to 24 months, encompassing educational, residential, and leadership development programs.

Clark University presents the prestigious Clark Presidential Scholarships to outstanding students who exhibit exceptional academic records and leadership potential.

Approximately five students receive this full-tuition scholarship, including on-campus room and board, for all four years of study, irrespective of their family’s financial need.

Concordia College recognizes and values the contributions of international students and offers partial financial assistance.

The International Student Scholarship, ranging up to $16,000 per year, is based on academic ability and family needs.

Additionally, the competitive International Excellence Scholarships, ranging from $8,000 to $16,000 per year, are awarded to first-year or transfer students for up to four years.

East Tennessee State University provides the International Students Academic Merit Scholarship to new international students pursuing graduate or undergraduate degrees.

Undergraduates receive $12,500 per academic year, while graduates receive $5,000 to $9,000 per year.

Illinois Wesleyan University offers merit-based scholarships to highly qualified international applicants with outstanding academic achievements and test scores.

These scholarships range from $16,000 to $30,000 per year and are renewable for up to four years. Additionally, two full-tuition President’s International Student Scholarships may be awarded annually.

Michigan State University offers a limited number of scholarships and grants to deserving international students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

However, these financial packages are not designed to cover the full academic program at MSU.

Emory College offers need-based financial aid to a select group of international students annually. Additionally, international applicants are encouraged to apply for merit-based scholarships through the Emory University Scholars Program.