The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the sustained deployment of helicopters to provide aerial support for trains travelling the Abuja-Kaduna route.

This measure is part of proactive efforts to curb violent crimes along the corridor.

This information came from a statement issued on Thursday by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, which highlighted proactive safety measures in place along the corridor.

The statement noted that under the leadership of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, this initiative aims to act as both a deterrent to criminal activities and a swift response mechanism in case of any untoward incident. Ultimately, it seeks to bolster security along the corridor and in the state as a whole.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the astute leadership of Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, continues to make significant strides in combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of citizens in the country. The recent sustained deployments along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and Kaduna state at large have led to massive successes in the fight against violent crimes in the state between January 2024 till date.

“Notably, a strategic initiative implemented along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is the deployment of a helicopter as an escort for trains traversing the route. This measure, under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, serves as both a deterrent to criminal elements and a rapid response mechanism in the event of any untoward incidents, ultimately enhancing security along the corridor and in the state at large,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The statement also disclosed that the Nigeria Police have apprehended masterminds of the tragic Abuja–Kaduna train attack in Katari, Kaduna State, on March 28, 2022, during some passengers lost their lives and several abducted.

Among those arrested is Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as Mande, who confessed to leading a kidnapping syndicate operating along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway. Additionally, two other suspects, Auwal Ayuba and Babaginda Alhaji Bello, were presented by the police as members of the armed group responsible for the attack on the Abuja-bound train in Kaduna two years ago.

“One of the major cases is the arrest of one Ibrahim Abdullahi, aka MANDE at Abuja-Kaduna Road flyover by Rido Junction. The suspect confessed to being the leader of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway, ranked among other criminals like Dogo Gide and Bello Turji. He had participated in various kidnapping incidents including the kidnapping incident at Green Field University and he partook in almost all the kidnappings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

“Similarly, from the confessional statements of the suspects, on 28th of March, 2022, Ibrahim, alongside one Auwal Ayuba who was also paraded for kidnapping, and one Babangida Alhaji Bello were part of the armed group that attacked the train on its way from Abuja in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna state, with several persons killed and others abducted.”

What you should know

In recent years, the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway and train tracks have experienced numerous violent crimes, leading the police to implement measures to maintain security on that corridor.

One of the most notable incidents of violent crime on this route occurred on March 28, 2022, when an Abuja-bound train was attacked around 7:45 pm at Kateri-Rijana in Kaduna, resulting in the death of some passengers and the kidnapping of hundreds of others.

A similar major event took place on October 21, 2021, when bandits detonated explosives on the Abuja-Kaduna train track and fired live rounds into the driver compartments, leaving passengers traumatized.

On both occasions, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended operations on the Abuja-Kaduna train route.

With 2.18 million passengers transported by NRC trains in 2023, ensuring security on major train routes across the country would provide relief for operators and passengers alike, making train travel an attractive option for interstate journeys, analysts say.