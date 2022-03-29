Yesterday, there were unconfirmed news reports that the Abuja-Kaduna rail line was under attack by bandits. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) later confirmed the attack. Based on some accounts, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were planted in one of the coaches, derailing and destroying some of the coaches. Other accounts say a bomb was planted on the rail track. From the information available, about 970 passengers were on board and there is little or no information about the fate of many of the passengers.

More damning is that this attack comes barely six months after the same Abuja-Kaduna rail line was attacked in October 2021. The level of insecurity in the country has risen to alarming levels in recent years. From attacks, kidnappings of school students, banditry along major highways, killings by insurgents to Fulani Herdsmen/indigenous community clashes, living in most regions of the country has become a nightmare. Travelling along many routes in Nigeria has also become unsafe, and the Abuja-Kaduna highway is considered the most dangerous route in the country.

The Abuja-Kaduna expressway is notorious for kidnapping and banditry. The 211-kilometre expressway, which is the link between the FCT and the North-western part of the country, makes a suitable spot for kidnappers because many travellers use the route. The Abuja-Kaduna route forms a critical part of the country’s larger highway system, enabling the movement of people and products from the North to the South and vice versa.

To avert the danger of travelling that route by road, many travellers resort to the railway service, which was before now considered the safest option. While Kaduna state appears to be a major insecurity hotspot currently, based on recent happenings in the state, there are growing incidences of kidnappings and attacks across the entire country. Just three days ago, the Kaduna International airport was under siege, with bandits reportedly killing a staff member of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

We are extremely concerned that these continuous attacks could have disastrous consequences for the country. A recent report released by The Africa Report revealed that Kaduna State has a limited number of police officers, 11,246, to tackle the state’s complex internal security challenges. The challenge of inadequate security personnel led to the formation of regional security agencies, such as the Amotekun security outfit of the SouthWest region.

Based on reports, the activities of the Amotekun have helped complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies. Although the Northern region also established the “Shege-Ka-Fasa” security outfit, this has been reported to be inactive due to low support. The reports of relentless attacks suggest either strengthening the existing group or creating zonal groups to address the challenges specific to each geopolitical zone.

Meanwhile, food prices continue to rise and the insecurity in food processing regions, if not swiftly addressed, could result in a food crisis.

