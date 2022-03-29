The Anambra State Government through the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has announced the commencement of the enforcement of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities by businesses and individuals in the state with effect from April 1.

The outstanding tax bill which was put at N513.9 billion by the outgone Chairman of AIRS, Dr David Nzekwu, was captured in the agency’s database under the Anambra Social Service Identity (ANSSID) number, and is owed by about 2.1 million taxpayers.

According to a signed statement by the Deputy Director/Head, Taxpayer Education and Enlightenment Team of AIRS, Mrs Sylvia Tochukwu-Ngige, this was made known by the newly appointed Chairman of AIRS, Mr Richard Madiebo.

According to NAN, Madiebo said that the enforcement would include social bills, including signages and waste management.

What the former Chairman of AIRS is saying

Nzekwu said, “We have generated a total collectable bill of N513.9 billion as at January 2022 against 2.1 million taxpayers in the state.

”This means that if my successor can ensure payment of this bill by indebted individuals, and they begin to make payment, the government will have a lot of money.’’

The new Chairman of AIRS talks about tax enforcement

Madiebo urged Anambra residents to check the ANSSID portal for their status and, thereafter, proceed with relevant actions of filing and payment.

He said that those who were yet to pay should go to the nearest commercial bank with their ANSSID number to pay their taxes and/or levies.

The new AIRS boss said, “The enforcement team from AIRS will be enforcing payment of taxes and levies, including Business Premises Permit, Waste Management (ASWAMA), Signage (ANSAA) and fire service compliance.

“Anambra residents are advised by this announcement to check their ANSSID status to confirm if they have paid. They can visit any commercial bank of their choice using their ANSSID number to pay.’’

He advised taxpayers not to leave the pay-point with evidence of payment alone, but to ensure confirmation that the money had dropped into Anambra Government’s account.

What you should know

Recall that as part of his bid to ensure a more efficient and effective tax collection system and increase the revenue base of Anambra state, Governor Charles Soludo, during his swearing-in ceremony, announced the suspension of all revenue collections in the state for a period of one month as well as banned the payment of cash to Anambra State Government in motor parks, roads and any other place across the state.

Soludo said that he will immediately sign an executive order cancelling all revenue contracts noting that all internal revenue generation windows are suspended until it is digitalized in Anambra State in addition to creating a new template that would address leakages.

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo about a week ago, announced the appointment of Richard Madiebo as the new Executive Chairman of AIRS.