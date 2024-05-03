As the cost of living continues to rise, access to affordable and nutritious food remains a critical concern for many households across Nigeria.

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) serves as a vital metric in assessing the economic and physical accessibility of nutritious food options.

At the national level, the average CoHD stood at N982 per adult per day in March 2024, reflecting a 4.7% increase from the previous month, according to data prepared by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Regional disparities were evident, with the South-West recording the highest average CoHD at N1,198 per day, while the North-West boasted the lowest at N787 per day.

Cost of healthy diets at zonal, state levels

Zooming in at the state level, Ekiti, Lagos, and Abia States emerged with the highest costs, recording N1,330, N1,249, and N1,215, respectively, NBS said. Conversely, Katsina led the pack with the lowest cost at N739, followed closely by Sokoto and Zamfara at N758 and N766, respectively.

Furthermore, analysing data at the zonal level revealed disparities in CoHD across different regions. The South-West Zone exhibited the highest average CoHD at N1,198 per day, followed by the South-East Zone at N1,140 per day. Conversely, the North-West Zone reported the lowest average CoHD at N787 per day.

Methodology

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) represents the minimum cost required to meet globally recognised food-based dietary guidelines using locally available items.

It offers insights into the affordability and availability of nutritious food options for individuals.

The NBS utilised data on retail food prices, food composition, and healthy diet standards to compute the CoHD indicator.

Nairametrics has compiled the 10 states with the cheapest healthy diets, shedding light on where households can find cost-effective yet nourishing food choices.

10. Kwara

Average CoHD – N838 per day

Nestled in the North-Central region of Nigeria, Kwara State emerges as the tenth spot on our list, where residents allocate an average of N838 per day for a healthy diet, making it the most expensive state in this compilation.

9. Jigawa

Average CoHD – N826 per day

Claiming the ninth position is Jigawa State, with residents investing an average of N826 per day on nourishing meals, setting it apart by a marginal N12 difference.

8. Kano (tie)

Average CoHD – N821 per day

Tied for the eighth spot is Kano State, where residents dedicate an average of N821 per day towards sustaining a balanced diet rich in nutrients.

7. Kebbi (tie)

Average CoHD – N821 per day

Kebbi is at the seventh position, echoing the same expenditure pattern with an average CoHD of N821 per day.

6. Kogi

Average CoHD – N812 per day

Securing the sixth place is Kogi State, where residents incur an average daily cost of N812 to prioritise health and nutrition in their dietary choices.

5. Niger

Average CoHD – N810 per day

In the fifth position site Niger State, with its residents allocating an average of N810 per day towards fostering a healthy eating lifestyle.

4. Kaduna

Average CoHD – N777 per day

Kaduna State claims the fourth spot, with residents spending an average of N777 per day to ensure their diets are both wholesome and affordable.

3. Zamfara

Average CoHD – N766 per day

Zamfara State clinches the third position, where each resident devotes an average of N766 per day towards maintaining a nutritious diet, with a margin of less than N11.

2. Sokoto

Average CoHD – N758 per day

Residents dedicate an average of N758 per day towards sustaining a diet that prioritises health and well-being.

1. Katsina

Average CoHD – N739 per day

Katsina State emerges as the cheapest state to maintain a healthy diet. Residents of Katsina allocate an average of N739 per day towards ensuring their nutritional needs are met without breaking the bank.