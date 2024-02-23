The National Employment Agency (ADEM- Agence pour le développement de l’emploi ) in Luxembourg has reported around 7,000 job opportunities across 10 industries are open across various industries for local and foreign talent available since the end of January.

Nairametrics reports that these positions are predominantly in fields where there is a noticeable shortage of applicants from the local or cross-border workforce. ADEM’s update shows that more than 90% of these vacancies are for permanent roles, with only a minority of 5% intended for temporary positions.

Growing labour market

Luxembourg is transitioning from a two-year period marked by a significant number of job vacancies, during which workers have an advantage.

Despite the high cost of living, Luxembourg’s labor market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with records showing over 271,000 resident employees and more than 229,000 cross-border workers as of January 2024.

To adapt to these changes, Luxembourg is seeking ways to improve its workforce’s quality of life, with recent tax reductions for residents and cross-border workers being a step towards alleviating income-related issues.

Working in Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a small European nation which has distinguishes itself significantly.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that for the past four decades, the country has boasted the highest minimum wage and the lowest unemployment rate across Europe. Additionally, immigrants make up nearly half of its population. For example, of Luxembourg’s total population of 525,000, approximately 43% are foreign residents.

One advantageous aspect is that the country offers sponsorship for work visas to nationals from Third World Countries under specific conditions:

Highly qualified workers from Third World Countries aiming to secure a work permit must:

Provide an employment contract for a highly qualified position lasting one year or more.

Submit proof of the high professional qualifications necessary for the job or sector specified in the employment contract, or demonstrate that they fulfill the criteria for the regulated profession mentioned in the contract.

Receive a salary offer that is at least 1.5 times the average gross annual salary or at least 1.2 times the Luxembourg average gross annual salary for roles in professions identified by the government as having a particular demand for third-country nationals.

Ensure the employer drafts a contract which may contain a clause stating that the employment agreement will only commence once the work permit is granted.

(ADEM- Agence pour le développement de l’emploi ) has also listed the top ten industries currently in need of employees in Luxembourg and they are:

Information and telecommunications systems

Accounting and management

Secretarial and assistant services

Food production

Post-construction

Banking

Warehousing, load handling, and removals

Service industry (hotel catering, tourism, leisure)

Pre-design & design (construction)

Industrial cleaning

All available positions registered with ADEM can be found here. Job vacancies are also listed here.