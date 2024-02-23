Airtel Africa, INTENT.AI and fonYou hosted the groundbreaking event, “AI AdTalks: Exploring AI in Digital Advertising” at The Marriot, Ikeja, Lagos.

This event brought together a diverse audience of marketers, corporates, media owners, professionals, brand and strategic marketing leads, showcasing the latest advancements in digital advertising technology and strategies.

The event featured a lineup of esteemed speakers who discussed topics ranging from Artificial Intelligence, Chat GPT, programmatic buying, data science, to the evolution of mobile technology from 2G, 3G, 4G to the current 5G technology. These discussions highlighted the profound impact of these technologies on the advertising industry and our daily lives.

One of the highlights of the event was the introduction of a revolutionary product and platform that promises to transform digital engagement. This platform, made possible through the collaboration with telco brand Airtel, leverages first-party data of Airtel’s customers to deliver efficiency and effectiveness in media investment.

Mr. Anthony Shiner, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Africa, emphasized the role of Airtel’s first-party data in enhancing the platform’s capabilities, underscoring Airtel’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. “Advertising is evolving, and shifts in data policies are presenting new challenges,” says Anthony Shiner, Group Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Africa. “Airtel Ads is a game-changer, offering a unified solution across data sets and reaching a precisely segmented audience, unrestricted by category or budget.”

Airtel Ads taps into Telco and Wallet data, targeting both the digitally engaged and those traditionally excluded from the digital realm in Africa, including 2G and feature phone users. This platform is designed for media agencies and businesses of all sizes, offering focused audience targeting using Airtel’s rich database of customer data and their spending behaviors, coupled with the state-of-the-art Intent.ai platform.

“We understand the need for a platform that provides greater value and reaches the unreachable,” says Alexandr Yesayan, Co-Founder of Intent.ai. “Airtel Ads goes beyond traditional methods, providing a distinct advantage with Voice Reward Ads, reaching audiences who haven’t adapted to smartphones yet.”

The event, which was anchored by Arise Business TV host, Rotus Oddiri, also featured a panel of industry experts who delved into the finer aspects and nuances of the product, addressing questions and providing insights into its potential impact on brands and marketers.