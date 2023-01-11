Luxembourg is one country many Nigerian professionals may wish to relocate to, considering the opportunities and the economic stability the country offers as reported earlier.

What is attractive about this country for work is that it was once rated the best country in the world that offers a good work-life balance (even shortly before the pandemic that led to remote working). The country continues to be amongst the leading countries

An effective work/life balance can help individuals balance their personal and professional obligations. Workers may also be able to take time off from their jobs to pursue interests, hobbies, or other enjoyable activities while they are away from the workforce.

Additionally, it might imply that employees can rearrange their work schedules to accommodate shorter days, weeks, months, or even years.

As work makes up a sizable portion of our days and weeks, it can negatively affect the quality of our lives if it is not enjoyed.

Due to shorter commute times because of COVID-19’s hybrid working, many people feel as though they have a healthier work-life balance. However, some countries have done better in that regard.

This article will look at some of the work policies and business culture that make the country top the list of countries with a good work-life balance:

Compensation for overtime work: The standard working week consists of 40 hours, which is the maximum permitted by national legislation. However, employers are required to compensate employees for overtime or work completed outside of normal office hours at a premium rate.

No work on Sundays: Employment on Sundays is prohibited, except in continuous-process industries (steel, glass, and chemical industries) and for certain maintenance and security personnel.

5 weeks paid annual leave: All workers receive a minimum of 5 weeks paid annual leave, in addition to public holidays. The annual work hours in Luxembourg, are the lowest, at 1,382 above Germany and Denmark ranks higher)

Paternal leave of 28 weeks: The paternal leave is much higher than in Australia and the UK, at just two weeks.

Health insurance: Health insurance is mandatory in Luxembourg, and the basic cover is generally provided by the national social security system.

Work-life balance: It is evident that family life is particularly important to the Luxembourgish people, which is why finding a balance between job and family is crucial. Although many of these rules on work-life balance are not required by law, most firms in the nation support and use them to keep good workers to avoid high staff turnover rates.

A healthy work-life balance came about as a result of the Luxembourg Declaration on Workplace Health Promotion which is a product of the combined efforts of employers and employees to improve the health and well-being of people at work”.

Employers are therefore beginning to introduce work-life balance policies, such as annual and maternity leave, paternity leave, flexitime, career breaks, and examination and study leave.