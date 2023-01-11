App developers on Apple’s iOS store have earned over $320 billion as income on their apps in the last 14 years. Apple disclosed this in its review of the app store performance for 2022.

According to the company, the earnings were paid to the developers on the platform between 2008 when it launched and 2022. Apple further disclosed that more people than ever visited the App Store to discover and download apps and games, thus generating more revenue for the developers.

Apple added that it now has more than 900 million paid subscriptions across Apple services, with subscriptions on the App Store driving a significant part of that figure.

The app economy: Highlighting the economic impacts of the app store, Apple said:

“The App Store connects developers of all sizes, from emerging solo creators to large international teams, with more than 650 million visitors across 175 regions each week.

“Developers selling digital goods and services on the App Store have earned more than $320 billion since the platform’s 2008 launch, marking another year of record earnings. And this considerable number represents just a fraction of the overall commerce the app ecosystem facilitates. Throughout the year, new apps and games delivered fresh ways to connect.”

Apple’s stats across board: The company also highlighted stats across other services, noting Apple Music has topped over 100 million songs, and growing Spatial Audio adoption with monthly listeners tripling since launch. Shazam’s 20th anniversary in 2022 saw it hitting the milestone of 70 billion all-time Shazams.

“2022 was a big year for Apple Music, which now features over 100 million songs, representing nearly the entire history of recorded music. That’s 100,000 times “1,000 songs in your pocket.” And with Spatial Audio, Apple Music set a new quality bar for music streaming, giving fans a deeper and more immersive experience than ever before,” Apple disclosed.