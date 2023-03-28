Key highlights

Scholarships to study for a Master’s degree at the University of Luxembourg are open for application

The scholarship is worth (EUR 5 146 per semester) and covers accommodation worth EUR 650/month for two years

The application deadline is 24th of April, 2023

The Guillaume Dupaix International Master’s Scholarship at the University of Luxembourg which is worth (EUR 5 146 per semester) is open for prospective students to apply for a Master’s programme.

The Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research is funding this scholarship which is geared towards supporting talents.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants with excellent academic standing during undergraduate studies

International applicants from both EU and non-EU countries

Non-recipients of Luxembourg’s CEDIES

Eligible programmes for the scholarship

Master in Accounting and Audit

Master in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Master in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Master of Science in Finance and Economics

Master of Science in Quantitative Economics and Finance

Master in Wealth Management

Master in European Economic and Financial Criminal Law (LL.M.)

Master in European and International Tax Law (LL.M.)

Master in European Business Law (LL.M.)

Master in Space, Communication, and Media Law (LL.M.)

Details of the scholarship

The stipend is paid in two installments at the start of each semester for a maximum of two years and is worth EUR 5 146 per semester.

Payment is contingent on performance evaluation and may be withheld, for instance, in cases of academic dishonesty, subpar performance, or master’s program withdrawal.

The scholarship includes two years of free accommodation in a university residence during the Master’s program, up to a maximum of EUR 650/month.

The scholarship cannot be cumulated with any other type of grant financed by the Luxembourg government, or a similar scholarship funded by a private sponsor.

Application procedure

Applying for a scholarship is a two-step process.

Candidates must submit their master’s degree applications in the first stage via the online admissions portal via the link

The €50 admission fee is required in order to apply for the scholarship, and applicants will then receive notification that it is time to pay it.

Applicants will receive an email confirming their application has been successfully submitted once the admission fees have been paid.

Please be aware that not all applicants will be required to pay the €50 admission fee. Those who don’t will still get an email confirming that their application was submitted successfully.

Outstanding candidates will be contacted with further instructions and the link to the online scholarship application form once the master’s degree application is finished.

Applicants will be considered for the scholarship after submitting the online application form and the necessary documents (which will be listed in the instructional email).

The scholarship recipients will be chosen by a selection committee after carefully reviewing the application materials, and the chosen candidates will be promptly notified by email of their outcomes.

How to apply

Applications for third-country nationals should be made here before the 24th of April, 2023. Although scholarship recipients will receive university housing (the security deposit is not paid by the scholarship), so they are required to apply here for their accommodation as they take account of the deadlines

Applicants are selected based on academic results, the originality of the personal statement, and the motivation for their application.

Only selected applicants will be notified, at the latest by mid-June 2023.

The selection of applicants for the scholarship is an ongoing process taking place during the admission period. Outstanding applicants may also be selected before the application deadline.