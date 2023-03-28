Key Highlights

Strong Revenue Growth: Cadbury Nigeria Plc reported a significant increase in revenue of 30% from N42.37 billion in 2021 to N55.21 billion in 2022, driven by increased domestic sales of its products.

Increase in Pre-Tax Profit: The company also reported an 18% increase in pre-tax profit from N1.09 billion in 2021 to N1.29 billion in 2022. Despite inflationary pressure and the depreciation of the naira, the growth in pre-tax profits was attributed to increased domestic sales.

Domestic Sales Driving Revenue: The revenue from domestic sales accounted for 96% of the total revenue achieved by the company during the period, indicating the strong contribution of domestic sales to the company’s overall revenue growth.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc released its 2022 audited full-year results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.29 billion.

This represents an 18% increase from the N1.097 billion the company reported during the same period in 2021.

Revenue

2022 FY: N55.21 billion

2021 FY: N42.37 billion

Change: +30%

Gross Profit

2022 FY: N7.72 billion

2021 FY: N6.48 billion

Change: +19%

Cost of sales

2022 FY: N47.48 billion

2021 FY: N35.89 billion

Change: +32.29%

Pre-tax profit

2022 FY: N1.29 billion

2021 FY: N1.09 billion

Change: +18%

Net Profit after tax

2022 FY: N583.11 million

2021 FY: N449.71 million

Change: +30%

Bottom line: The growth in pre-tax profits was due to the increase in domestic sales of its products despite inflationary pressure and depreciation of the naira.

The revenue from domestic sales accounted for 96 % of the total revenue achieved by the company during the period under revenue.