The University of Ottawa in Canada has announced its $11 million Entrance & Excellence scholarships for African students for undergraduate studies.

The scholarship is categorized into two programs called: The Entrance scholarship and the Excellence scholarship for undergraduate students from Africa and other countries studying in English, who are admitted in the Fall 2024 term (September start date).

Nairametrics learns that this four-year scholarship will cover the partial cost of their university tuition.

Scholarship details

The scholarship rewards not only pre-university academic achievements but also achievements every term of full-time study at the University.

The scholarships will give African students studying in English access to numerous pilot programs in three faculties for a significantly reduced cost of tuition.

Scholarship amounts vary, depending on the admission average and the faculty offering the program.

Excellence scholarships are awarded through a competitive process among the top candidates with an admission average of 90% or higher who apply for admission by April 1, 2024, and whose admission has been processed by April 15, 2024.

The Entrance scholarship cannot be combined with the Excellence Scholarship for African Students Studying in English.

Candidates whose first choice is the University of Ottawa will be prioritised.

Who can apply

To be eligible for these scholarships, international students must meet the following criteria:

be a citizen of any country in Africa

be newly admitted in the fall 2024 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English in one of the faculties listed

not enrol in the French immersion stream

have a valid study permit when classes start

be enrolled full-time.

How to apply

Here are the steps to make an application:

The student has to apply here

After which the universe would receive the application and generate a Student Number which the prospective student would use to log into the school’s portal, UOZone, and then submit their results and documents for review.

After a successful review, they will be offered a conditional admission offer, including the scholarship depending on their average.

The deadline for the application is 1st April 2024.