The University of Ghana’s School of Public Health is offering scholarships for its Master’s in Public Health and MSc in Applied Health Social Science programs for the 2025–2026 academic year.

According to the institution, the goal of the scholarship is to build expertise in Implementation Research (IR) to address global health challenges, with a focus on infectious diseases of poverty, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance.

The programs will begin in September 2025.

The scholarship program, which is funded by the UNICEF/UNDP/World Bank/WHO Special Programme for Research and Training in Tropical Diseases (TDR), is meant to support students in gaining practical skills in Implementation Research.

Details inform that TDR is based at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, and is responsible for providing training to students relevant to careers in IR. The primary goal is to build research capacity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to improve health interventions and reduce health system barriers.

Scholarship overview and focus areas

The scholarships also cover a range of global health challenges. Students will focus on topics including

Epidemics and outbreaks

Disease control and elimination

The impact of climate change on health, and

Antimicrobial resistance

Scholarship recipients will be enrolled in programs taught in English, with on-campus teaching and a dissertation project based in Ghana. The program’s structure is directed at providing students with hands-on experience in these critical areas of public health.

Eligibility and selection criteria

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must meet certain requirements. They should be:

Nationals of English-speaking countries within the World Health Organization’s African region and be under 37 years old

Applicants must also be proficient in English and hold a relevant degree

They should be employed at an academic or research institution, a not-for-profit organization, or a health ministry

Successful candidates will need to identify a local supervisor or mentor before the program begins. Preference will be given to those with research experience in the areas outlined by the program.

Scholarship coverage and application Process

The scholarship will cover a round-trip economy airfare, tuition and academic fees, medical insurance, a monthly living stipend, and research dissertation expenses.

To apply, interested candidates must first apply for admission to the University of Ghana, and then apply separately for the TDR Postgraduate Scholarship. The application process includes three steps, and applicants must complete each step for their submission to be considered.

For more detailed information on the application process, applicants can visit the University of Ghana’s website or contact the TDR Postgraduate Training Scheme Secretariat.

Important application deadlines

The application process for the TDR postgraduate scholarship has already begun as of February 2025, and ends on May 4th, 2025. Applications for admission to the University of Ghana must be submitted by June 15th, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified by July 15th, 2025, with final selections confirmed by July 30th, 2025. The academic year will begin in September 2025.