Poultry farmers in Nigeria have kicked against the proposed $900 million poultry investment deal between the Federal Government and China, warning that it could undermine the local industry if poorly implemented.

The concerns were disclosed by the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, where key stakeholders expressed reservations about the planned partnership.

The pushback comes amid reports that the Federal Government is projecting a $900 million investment agreement with China to develop a large-scale poultry project capable of producing up to six million eggs daily, as part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s protein deficit and strengthen food security.

What they are saying

The association’s core message is that while investment in the poultry sector is needed, priority should be given to strengthening local capacity rather than introducing large-scale foreign-backed competition.

Lagos PAN Vice President and Chairman of Aiyedoto Poultry Farmers Settlement, Foluso Adams, warned that the deal could weaken domestic producers and urged the government to focus on empowering local farmers to scale production and compete regionally.

“It will be better for the government to develop local poultry production to enable farmers to stay employed.

“Empowering our local poultry industry will give us the export opportunity for other neighbouring West African countries or even Africa at large to depend on our production.

Similarly, PAN National Publicity Secretary, Godwin Egbebe, cautioned that the partnership could have unintended consequences for both the industry and consumers.

“The proposed $900 million poultry sector investment partnership by the Federal Government and China is going to impact negatively on the local poultry industry.

“Before the government goes into this poultry partnership with China, they should also consider the health and safety of Nigerians,” Egbebe said.

He added that weak consumer purchasing power, not production capacity, remains the sector’s biggest challenge.

What you should know

Nigeria’s poultry sector has faced mounting challenges in recent years, driven by high feed costs, inflation, and declining consumer demand.

In February 2024, Nairametrics reported that poultry farmers lost over N3 trillion due to worsening economic conditions in 2023.

The Poultry Association of Nigeria also disclosed that more than 50% of its farms shut down within the same period, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

Egg prices, which average between N250 and N300 per unit, have become increasingly unaffordable for many households, further weakening demand despite supply potential.

The proposed Nigeria–China poultry deal also comes amid broader industrial collaborations with Chinese firms.

Recently, the Dangote Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd to boost infrastructure delivery, industrial capacity, and green development projects across Africa, signalling a growing shift toward deeper economic partnerships with China.