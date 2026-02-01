The Dangote Group has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with a leading Chinese construction and mining equipment manufacturer, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, in a move aimed at strengthening infrastructure delivery, industrial capacity and green project development across Africa.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the Dangote Group and seen by Nairametrics, where it said that the two companies under the agreement will collaborate across multiple sectors.

These sectors include mining, petrochemicals, building materials, agriculture and infrastructure construction, leveraging their respective strengths to pursue joint growth and long-term value creation.

What the Dangote Group is saying

Dangote Group stated that it expects to get support from XCMG through its established African sales and service network, as well as facilitating visits of Dangote staff to China and providing logistical assistance.

Dangote Group stated that the partnership also places strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation.

More on the deal

According to the statement, XCMG will deploy its capabilities in complete equipment sets, new energy technologies and intelligent solutions to support Dangote’s key projects.

Both companies will cooperate on the joint development of new electric equipment, promote environmentally friendly project benchmarks, reduce carbon emissions and lower operational costs.

‘’The agreement sets out a framework for closer cooperation based on mutual trust and shared development goals. Subject to applicable laws and policies, both parties will grant each other preferential consideration in projects arising from the partnership,’’ it added.

The deal reflects Dangote Group’s broader push to deepen industrial capacity across Africa through strategic global partnerships, while aligning with XCMG’s ambition to expand its footprint and service offering on the continent.

Some Initial partnerships

The Dangote Group has, in recent times, entered into some partnerships with some international firms to help improve on the reach of its business.

In August 2025, Dangote Industries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals for joint petrochemical production in Nigeria.

Under the MOU, Mitsui Chemicals will transfer technology for resins and fertilizers to the planned joint venture, which will utilize feedstock from Dangote’s Lagos refinery with a capacity of 650,000 b/d.

The partnership allows Dangote to enter the petrochemical sector using its own refinery’s raw materials, while Mitsui will leverage experience from its resin and PET production joint venture with Siam Cement Group in Thailand.

Dangote Group and Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) had, in August 2025, signed a comprehensive shareholders’ agreement to develop, construct, and operate a $2.5 billion world-class urea fertiliser production complex in Ethiopia.

Under the partnership structure, EIH will hold a 40% equity stake while Dangote Group will maintain 60% ownership of the transformative project.

The group also signed a billion-dollar agreement with the Zimbabwean government for investments that cut across various sectors like cement production, mining, power generation, pipelines for petroleum products, fertilizer plant.

What you should know

Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest diversified industrial conglomerates, operates across cement manufacturing, petrochemicals, fertiliser, agriculture, food processing, mining, ports and logistics in Nigeria and several other African countries.

The group is currently accelerating capacity expansion and regional market development as part of its strategic ambition to reach $100 billion in scale by 2030.

XCMG, a founding enterprise of China’s construction machinery industry, operates a global business spanning construction and mining machinery, agricultural equipment, emergency rescue systems and commercial vehicles.

The company maintains around 300 overseas dealers, 11 overseas manufacturing bases and KD plants, with products sold in more than 190 countries and regions. It is also pursuing a transition towards higher-end, intelligent and green manufacturing solutions.