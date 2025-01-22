The UK is a popular destination for international students seeking higher education.

Its well-known universities offer a variety of programs, making it a top choice for those pursuing a master’s degree.

To support students, several scholarships are available to help with the cost of tuition, living expenses, and travel, allowing students to focus on their studies without financial concerns.

According to Scholarship Region, a variety of scholarships are available across the UK, designed to support students from developing countries and those looking to further their academic careers. These scholarships not only cover tuition fees but also provide additional funds to assist with living costs and travel.

Below are some notable scholarships that students can apply for in 2025.

1. David Sainsbury scholarship at the University of East Anglia

The David Sainsbury Scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for students from developing countries to pursue a Master’s degree at the University of East Anglia. The scholarship covers full tuition fees of £35,450, a stipend of £19,237, and £4,000 for travel expenses.

The application deadline is May 31st, 2025. For more details, applicants can visit the University’s scholarship page.

2. Ferguson Scholarships at the University of Leeds

Funded by the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust, the Ferguson Scholarship offers international students the chance to study at the University of Leeds. The scholarship covers full tuition, £16,664 for living expenses, return travel, and other allowances.

The deadline for applications is February 3rd, 2025. Applicants can find more information on the University of Leeds’ website.

3. British Council Language Teachers Training scholarship

The British Council offers a Language Teachers Training Scholarship, aimed at supporting professional development for international teachers. The scholarship provides £28,000 along with the opportunity to teach in the UK.

Further information is available on the British Council’s website. Also, the deadline is not specified.

4. University of Glasgow Graduate scholarship

The University of Glasgow offers the Graduate Scholarship for students in the Adam Smith Business School. This award provides full tuition coverage, £19,795 for living expenses, and £4,925 for research costs.

The deadline for applications is May 1st, 2025. Applicants can learn more on the University’s scholarship page.

5. Aston University Ferguson scholarship

Aston University offers the Ferguson Scholarship, which provides full tuition coverage and a £22,500 living stipend for students from Africa and India. This scholarship is available for the 2025/26 academic year, with an application deadline of July 31st, 2025.

More details are available on the Aston University website.

6. SOAS University of London Allan and Nesta Ferguson scholarships

SOAS University of London offers the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Scholarships, which cover £32,500 of tuition fees and provide additional funding as a stipend. This scholarship is available to African students and the application deadline is February 7th, 2025.

Interested students can visit SOAS’s website for more information.

7. Stuart Hall scholarship at the University of Sussex

The Stuart Hall Scholarship at the University of Sussex offers full tuition coverage, £19,237 for living costs, and £3,000 for research stipends. The scholarship also provides exclusive access to Stuart Hall Foundation resources and networks.

The application deadline is February 3rd, 2025. More details can be found on the University of Sussex’s website.

8. Nottingham Trent University scholarship

The Nottingham Trent University Scholarship is a fully funded opportunity that covers tuition fees and living stipends of £19,237. The scholarship is designed for international students contributing to groundbreaking research in the UK. The application deadline is February 14th, 2025. More information is available on the Nottingham Trent University website.

9. Newcastle University MBA scholarship

Newcastle University offers an MBA Scholarship for candidates with significant leadership experience in sustainable or social business initiatives. The scholarship covers £32,600 towards tuition fees for the entire duration of the Master’s program.

The application deadline is April 20th, 2025. Details can be found on the Newcastle University website.

10. University of Kent Burnett scholarship

The University of Kent offers the Burnett Scholarship to African students pursuing their Master’s degree in the UK. This fully funded scholarship covers tuition fees, a £19,237 stipend for one year, and travel expenses.

The application deadline is March 2nd, 2025. More details are available on the University of Kent website.

These scholarships provide valuable opportunities for international students to study in the UK, offering financial support and access to world-class education.