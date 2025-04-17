The UK Home Office has revised the list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) accepted for visa and citizenship applications.
The SELT is a mandatory requirement for various visa categories and UK citizenship applications.
This update introduces new test formats and clarifies requirements for applicants worldwide.
The change was announced on the official UK Government website, aiming to make the application process more efficient and accessible.
Old SELT test validity
According to the UK Home Office, the current LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT 4-skills test will be replaced by two new versions:
- LANGUAGECERT Academic SELT
- LANGUAGECERT General SELT
“If you’ve already taken the old ESOL SELT test, your test results will remain valid for two years from the date of issue. Additionally, any vouchers purchased for the test can still be used for up to 12 months,” they said
This ensures that applicants who have already taken the previous version are not disadvantaged by the change.
Test Requirements
Depending on the visa type, applicants must either take a full 4-skills test (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) or a speaking and listening only test.
Applicants needing a full 4-skills test include:
- Skilled Worker Visa
- Health and Care Worker Visa
- Student Visa
- Start-up / Innovator Founder Visa
- Scale-up Worker Visa
- High-Potential Individual Visa
- Minister of Religion Visa
- Temporary Work (International Agreement route)
Applicants needing speaking and listening only include:
- UK Citizenship
- Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)
- Partner / Parent Visa
- International Sportsperson Visa
- Representative of an Overseas Business
- Approved SELT test providers
Approved SELT test providers
The UK Home Office reiterated that it continues to recognise SELTs from a number of trusted providers. The government urges applicants to take their SELT at an approved centre, listed by the UK Home Office, and ensure it’s completed within two years of applying.
The approved providers are:
- Pearson
- Trinity College London
- IELTS SELT Consortium
- PSI Services (Skills for English UKVI)
- LANGUAGECERT
Test locations and booking process in the UK:
- Pearson
- Trinity College London
- IELTS SELT Consortium
- LANGUAGECERT
Outside the UK, available test providers are:
- Pearson
- IELTS SELT Consortium
- PSI Services (UKVI)
- LANGUAGECERT
Booking a test is straightforward via the providers’ websites. Test slots are generally available within 28 days, depending on location. Applicants are advised:
“Your booking details must match your identity documents exactly.”
Accepted ID documents
When booking and sitting for your SELT test, the following ID documents are accepted:
Accepted ID Documents for SELT Test
- Passport – Most commonly used ID document
- UK BRP or BRC – For residents in the United Kingdom
- EEA National ID – Accepted if applicable to the applicant
- Government-issued photo ID – Accepted for tests taken outside the UK
Applicants should note that emergency or photocopied documents are not accepted under any circumstances.
Once the test is completed, candidates will receive a unique SELT reference number that links their test score to their visa or citizenship application.
Leave a Reply