The UK Home Office has revised the list of Secure English Language Tests (SELT) accepted for visa and citizenship applications.

The SELT is a mandatory requirement for various visa categories and UK citizenship applications.

This update introduces new test formats and clarifies requirements for applicants worldwide.

The change was announced on the official UK Government website, aiming to make the application process more efficient and accessible.

Old SELT test validity

According to the UK Home Office, the current LANGUAGECERT ESOL SELT 4-skills test will be replaced by two new versions:

LANGUAGECERT Academic SELT

LANGUAGECERT General SELT

“If you’ve already taken the old ESOL SELT test, your test results will remain valid for two years from the date of issue. Additionally, any vouchers purchased for the test can still be used for up to 12 months,” they said

This ensures that applicants who have already taken the previous version are not disadvantaged by the change.

Test Requirements

Depending on the visa type, applicants must either take a full 4-skills test (reading, writing, listening, and speaking) or a speaking and listening only test.

Applicants needing a full 4-skills test include:

Skilled Worker Visa

Health and Care Worker Visa

Student Visa

Start-up / Innovator Founder Visa

Scale-up Worker Visa

High-Potential Individual Visa

Minister of Religion Visa

Temporary Work (International Agreement route)

Applicants needing speaking and listening only include:

UK Citizenship

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain)

Partner / Parent Visa

International Sportsperson Visa

Representative of an Overseas Business

Approved SELT test providers

The UK Home Office reiterated that it continues to recognise SELTs from a number of trusted providers. The government urges applicants to take their SELT at an approved centre, listed by the UK Home Office, and ensure it’s completed within two years of applying.

The approved providers are:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (Skills for English UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

Test locations and booking process in the UK:

Pearson

Trinity College London

IELTS SELT Consortium

LANGUAGECERT

Outside the UK, available test providers are:

Pearson

IELTS SELT Consortium

PSI Services (UKVI)

LANGUAGECERT

Booking a test is straightforward via the providers’ websites. Test slots are generally available within 28 days, depending on location. Applicants are advised:

“Your booking details must match your identity documents exactly.”

Accepted ID documents

When booking and sitting for your SELT test, the following ID documents are accepted:

Accepted ID Documents for SELT Test

Passport – Most commonly used ID document

UK BRP or BRC – For residents in the United Kingdom

EEA National ID – Accepted if applicable to the applicant

Government-issued photo ID – Accepted for tests taken outside the UK

Applicants should note that emergency or photocopied documents are not accepted under any circumstances.

Once the test is completed, candidates will receive a unique SELT reference number that links their test score to their visa or citizenship application.