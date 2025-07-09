The United Kingdom Government has announced that it will introduce digital eVisas for most Nigerian nationals applying for study or work visas, starting July 15, 2025.

This was made known in a statement issued by the British High Commission in Abuja, signed by Onyinye Madu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the new system will replace the visa vignette (physical sticker in passports) with a secure online eVisa for successful applicants.

According to the High Commission, the digital visa initiative is part of the UK’s broader move toward a modern and secure immigration system.

“This marks a significant step in the UK Government’s transition to a modern, digital immigration system,” the statement noted.

Who is eligible for the digital eVisa?

Starting July 15, most individuals applying for UK study or work visas will qualify for the eVisa. However, certain categories will continue with the traditional vignette system.

“Starting from July 15, 2025, most study and work visa applicants will receive a digital eVisa instead of receiving a visa `vignette’ or sticker in their passport.”

“Applicants applying as dependents (e.g., spouse or child), and applicants for other visa types (e.g., standard visitor visas), will still receive a visa sticker in their passport,” they stated

Those who submitted applications before the July 15 deadline will still undergo the current visa process, including submitting their passports at the Visa Application Centre and receiving a vignette.

Despite the move to digital, applicants will still need to attend a Visa Application Centre to submit biometric information. If no vignette is required, the passport will be returned the same day.

“Applicants would still need to visit a Visa Application Centre to provide biometric information, adding that if a vignette is not required, they would obtain their passport same day.”

How the eVisa process works

Once an application is approved, successful applicants will receive a notification email from UKVI. They will then be required to create a UKVI account, through which they can access their immigration status.

“Once a decision is made on their visa application, applicants will receive an email from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) with the outcome and instructions to create a UKVI account to access their eVisa,” they stated.

The British High Commission described the digital eVisa as a more secure, efficient, and convenient system for Nigerians planning to live, study, or work in the UK.

“We’re making it easier and faster for Nigerians to travel to the UK. From 15 July 2025, most people applying for study or work visas will get a digital eVisa instead of a visa sticker in their passport.

“This is a further big step to a fully digital UK immigration system, making the process more secure, more efficient, and more convenient for students, professionals, and families.”

“eVisas have already replaced Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs) for individuals granted leave for over six months,” said Gill Lever, the UK’s Chargé d’Affaires.

What remains unchanged

The UK Government emphasized that, for now, dependents and visitor visa applicants will continue to receive physical visa stickers.

“However, if you’re applying as a dependant, like a spouse or child, of someone who is studying or working in the UK, or if you are applying for a visitor visa, you’ll still receive a visa vignette sticker in your passport for the time being.”

Additionally, those with a UKVI account will be able to share their immigration status using the “View and Prove” service.

“Customers with a UKVI Account can use the View and Prove service to securely share their immigration status with third parties, such as employers or landlords (in England),” the statement said.

The View and Prove service is an online tool provided by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) that allows individuals with a digital eVisa to manage and share their immigration status.

Through this service, visa holders can log into their UKVI account to view their current visa details, including the type of visa they have, how long they are allowed to stay in the UK, and any conditions attached to their stay.