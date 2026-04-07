A 49-year-old man, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ugwu, has pleaded guilty to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business that handled over $5 million, sending proceeds to recipients in Nigeria, China, and other countries.

The disclosure was contained in a statement on the official U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California website, on Monday.

Ugwu admitted to receiving funds from more than 100 individuals in the United States and transferring them abroad without the required licenses.

What they are saying

According to court documents, between December 2020 and August 2023, Ugwu owned, operated, and served as the chief executive officer of Franklin Finance Inc.

“Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ugwu, 49, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty today to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business involving more than $5 million in illegally obtained funds,” U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

“According to court documents, between December 2020 and August 2023, Ugwu owned, operated, and served as chief executive officer of Franklin Finance Inc.”

Through this business, he opened and controlled 20 bank accounts across nine banks and financial institutions. Approximately $5 million flowed through these accounts, including around $580,000 obtained from victims of cybercrime and fraud.

Ugwu admitted that he transferred funds abroad without proper authorization, including money from individuals who were victims of online scams.

More insights

The U.S. Attorney’s statement noted that Ugwu concealed his illegal operations by making false statements to individuals, banks, and financial institutions. Many of the people who sent him money were fraud victims, and their funds were sent abroad without their consent.

The investigation was conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody S. Chapple.

Ugwu is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston on July 27, 2026.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, though the actual sentence will be determined by the court according to federal sentencing guidelines.

What you should know

The U.S. Department of Justice has intensified efforts to investigate and prosecute fraud, recovering billions of dollars and securing convictions against individuals who illegally obtained funds.

Nairametrics previously reported that Nigerian national Tochukwu Albert Nnebocha was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for an inheritance fraud scheme that defrauded over 400 victims of more than $6 million.

Adepoju Babatunde Salako received 78 months in prison for his role in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme, which illegally obtained over $5 million through stolen identities and romance scams.

Three Nigerian nationals pleaded guilty to laundering over $4.5 million in fraud proceeds linked to romance scams and business email compromise schemes affecting more than 125 victims.

Nigerian national Saheed Sunday Owolabi was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for a large-scale fraud and money laundering scheme, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

These cases highlight ongoing U.S. efforts to crack down on international fraud and money laundering networks, sending a strong message that unlicensed money transfers and illegal fund movements will face serious legal consequences.