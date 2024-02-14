Imperial College is offering full scholarships for research students under its President’s PhD Scholarships.

Nairametrics learnt that the scholarship will cover tuition fees worth £25,150 per annum and provide a stipend for those selected for the PhD program at Imperial College London.

The scholarship aims to sponsor research students who have great potential, the opportunity to work within their chosen research field with the support of an excellent supervisor. High performing undergraduates or Master’s student with a strong desire to undertake a PhD programme are therefore advised to apply.

What scholars will benefit

Each of the scholarships available provides the following support during the 3.5 years of study:

Full funding for tuition fees

A stipend of £25,150 (2024-25 rate) per annum to assist with living costs

A consumables fund of £2,000 per annum for the first 3 years of study

A programme of bespoke opportunities and events delivered by the Graduate School

Eligibility requirements

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must know the following:

Applications are accepted from talented candidates from any nationality

Candidates with degrees from overseas institutions are strongly urged to determine if their scores/grades are equivalent to the relevant eligibility criteria.

Candidates must be among the highest achievers in their undergraduate cohort, and in receipt of, or due to receive a first degree

Candidates with a standalone Master’s qualification must have achieved a distinction or, where this has yet to have been achieved, be able to provide evidence of high performance that will lead to a distinction.

They must also hold a first class undergraduate degree or equivalent (integrated Masters that forms part of an undergraduate degree, e.g. MEng, MSci, M.Math. Candidates with multiple standalone Master’s qualifications must have achieved a distinction in the one most relevant to their PhD study.

Prior to applying candidates must have made contact with a supervisor in an academic department at Imperial College London who has agreed to supervise their research project.

How the scholars will be selected

Selected students will also have access to the full range of support available to postgraduates at Imperial, including tailored support for disabled and international students, and the wider Graduate School programme of professional skills courses.

Applications will be reviewed by a two-stage process:

Candidates meeting or predicted to meet the eligibility requirements will be reviewed by the Department to which they have applied. Departments will select a shortlist of the very best candidates to present to the Imperial College Selection Panel for consideration.

The final decision will be made by the Imperial College Selection Panel. The members of the panel are the Vice-Provost (Research) and the Faculty Vice-Deans for Research. The Panel will consider shortlisted candidates from all Faculties. Scholarships will be awarded to the candidates who show the most potential.

Successful candidates will receive written confirmation of their scholarship. Any offer of a PhD place will be conditional on final interview by the Department and (if applicable) on the candidate receiving the predicted qualifications.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants, should apply after noting the following:

must have made contact with a supervisor in an academic department at Imperial College London who have agreed to supervise your research project.

should note that Supervisors are limited to supervise one scholar at any time.

should submit an application for admission to study at Imperial through the online admissions system after which the department will put the applicant forward for the scholarship based on academic merit and potential.

Applications can be made here before the 4th of March, 2024 deadline.