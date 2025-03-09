Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Abbas Tajuddeen, has announced that the 2025 budget will fund scholarships for 6,500 indigent students in tertiary institutions across Zaria Federal Constituency.

In addition to this, he noted that Zaria Federal Constituency will receive six new federal institutions and four federal secondary schools in the 2025 budget.

This was disclosed during a Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) in Zaria on Saturday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Tajuddeen assured that more development projects will be executed in the 2025 fiscal year, including scholarships for indigent students.

“As 2025 budget was signed into law, the payment for the scholarship of 2,500 indigent students in tertiary institutions will be released soon. Also, additional 4,000 students will benefit from the scheme,’’ he said.

New institutions for Zaria

Federal College of Agriculture

Federal Veterinary and Animal Husbandry

Federal Technical College

Centre for Management Development

Technology Incubation Centre

School for the Disabled (Primary and Secondary)

Four new Federal Secondary Schools

According to him, these additions aim to strengthen Zaria’s position as a hub for higher learning.

The Speaker called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu, stating that such prayers could help the government and the country in reducing inflation and raising the GDP.

He also noted that the Tinubu-led administration’s holistic approach had significantly reduced insecurity.

The National Vice Chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Garba-Datti Babawo, commended Tajuddeen for his leadership style, which he said ensures inclusion of all legislators regardless of party affiliation or regional background.

Babawo urged the Speaker to sustain his efforts in fostering peace, progress, and a harmonious relationship within the Green Chamber.

What You Should Know

President Bola Tinubu recently approved provisional licenses for 11 new private universities in Nigeria, reflecting his commitment to expanding educational opportunities and infrastructure across the country.

The newly approved universities include New City University in Ayetoro, Ogun State, University of Fortune in Igbotako, Ondo State, and Eranova University in Mabushi. Others are Minaret University in Ikirun, Osun State, Abubakar Toyin University in Oke-Agba, Kwara State, and Southern Atlantic University in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Additional institutions include Lens University in Ilemona, Kwara State, Monarch University in Iyesi-Ota, Ogun State, Tonnie Iredia University of Communication in Benin City, Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management in Lagos, and Kevin Eze University in Mgbowo, Enugu State.

This development follows the federal government’s recent announcement of a one-year moratorium on the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria. The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, explained that the moratorium, which could be extended if necessary, is intended to allow the government to implement reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s higher education system.