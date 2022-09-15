The United States Government has praised Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan towards net zero carbon emissions by 2060, which would see Nigeria utilize its gas resources even more and fund investments into the renewables sector.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, John Kerry, stated that Nigeria ought to benefit from its gas reserves and urged an even more rapid adoption of renewables.

This was disclosed in a statement by Yemi Osinbajo’s office after Kerry met with the Vice President of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, this week.

What they are saying

Kerry noted that Nigeria ought to benefit from its gas reserves and urged an even more rapid adoption of renewables, especially electric vehicles, which were certainly the next wave in auto-manufacturing.

Kerry also promised that the U.S. would assist Nigeria with the expertise to scientifically determine the most appropriate energy mix toward the goal of energy for all by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2060, without compromising the country’s energy security.

He noted that the US government will assist Nigeria in a bilateral partnership to realise its Climate Change adaptation and resilience capacity, thereby consolidating the nation’s place as a model for other countries on the planet.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo mentioned that the use of gas as a transition fuel will help in stemming deforestation and advancing Nigeria’s broader development goals, citing that other developing countries would also benefit from the adoption of gas as a transition fuel.

He also highlighted the need for Nigeria to continue the exploration and use of gas as a way of arresting deforestation.

He said it would also help in transiting away from dirtier fuels like diesel, kerosene and petrol, while at the same time ensuring that the country had the necessary energy baseload for industrialisation.

Osinbajo said that Nigeria had one of the largest gas reserves in the world and should benefit from its exploitation.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported John Kerry signed the Climate Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) with Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Kerry during his visit to Nigeria on Tuesday, September 13, told the minister of environment that the US president, Joe Biden has also created the President’s Emergency Programme for Adaptation and Resilience.

As a CEDI partner, Nigeria could profit from the $12 billion set aside for the implementation of the programme.