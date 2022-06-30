A new month starts tomorrow and this is a great time to take tips on personal finance and put them to use. The month of July is the sixth month of the year. If you put effort into anything now, by the end of the year you should definitely start seeing results.

One of the things that you should be putting effort into could be making more money than you’re currently earning. As long as you’re aware of your capabilities, boundaries and capacity to handle tasks, you should know which side hustles you can take on to kickstart your freelancing career and start making some extra money on the side.

A thriving freelancing career is beneficial in so many ways; you can indulge in all you desire, buy luxuries, help people, become an employer yourself or even turn it into full-time work. One of the best tips for starting a freelancing career is to tailor it to your current career.

What do you do for a living? Are you a lawyer, accountant, banker, chef, or in the medical field? The best way to start freelancing is to use the skills you have gained from your work as a base for your freelancing career.

If you’re an accountant for instance, you should be considering the following freelancing jobs:

Bookkeeping

Tax preparation

Intuit QuickBooks

Data entry

Human resources

Management consulting

Business process modelling

Budgeting & forecasting

A lawyer should consider the following freelancing niches:

Legal research

Human resources

Business writing

Research

Contract drafting

Legal translation

Proofreading

A Chef should consider the following freelancing jobs:

Personal chef

Event catering

Menu curation

Nutritionist (with the right certification)

Ultimately the most in-demand freelancing skills are as those of a web designer, developer, graphic designer, online tutor, virtual assistant, freelance writer, editor, financial consultant, social media specialist, app developer, and video editor. And all these skills can be gained through practice, free online training and even YouTube videos.

Good luck!