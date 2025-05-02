Remember Raye, the youth corps member who once made headlines? She’s back with a bigger mission.

On this episode of The Novice Podcast, Ushie Rita Uguamaye (aka Raye), now founder of VSavvy Academy, shares how young Nigerians can turn their smartphones into powerful income tools through real freelancing skills and remote work.

From launching your freelance journey to avoiding online scams and securing global clients, Raye shares hard-earned lessons and practical tips, without the hype.

If you’re tired of scrolling without results, it’s time to move from vibes to value.

Catch the full episode now on Nairametrics TV on YouTube!