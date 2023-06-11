Article summary

Freelancing offers flexibility and self-employment, allowing individuals to undertake projects for multiple clients.

The surge in freelancing in Nigeria is attributed to the desire for financial independence and flexibility in careers.

Steps to start a freelancing career include cultivating the right mindset, choosing a niche, building and optimizing your brand, creating a portfolio, joining freelancing platforms, mastering the art of pitching, and setting your rates based on industry benchmarks.

Freelancing is a self-employment arrangement where individuals undertake various projects for multiple clients. It offers flexibility in terms of client involvement and the number of concurrent projects.

To illustrate, let’s consider a freelance writer who writes articles for three clients. If the quality of their work impresses one of the clients, they may receive a referral and subsequently agree to work for a fourth client. Additionally, freelancers may collaborate with staffing agencies that connect them with clients.

The freelancing industry is flourishing worldwide and is known for its intense competition. In recent years, the freelancing market in Nigeria has experienced remarkable growth, with many Nigerians joining the global community of professionals offering their skills online.

This surge in freelancing can be attributed to people’s desire for financial independence and flexibility in their careers. Not everyone wants to start a business, and even those pursuing a career prefer to avoid the traditional 9-5 jobs. The flexibility offered by freelancing is a perfect fit for their aspirations.

Freelancers are self-employed individuals hired by various companies to work on specialized projects. They are experts in their respective fields and often work with clients from around the world. As a freelancer, you have the freedom to negotiate your fees without any interference from employers or the hassle of commuting long distances. It is a combination of your skills, client relationships, flexible working hours, and the potential for substantial earnings.

Embarking on a freelancing career is straightforward, requiring no complex procedures. Here are some steps to follow:

Step 1:

Cultivate the right mindset: Before diving into freelancing, it is crucial to develop a mindset that believes in your ability to succeed. Let go of self-doubt and negative stories you tell yourself, such as “I’m unsure if I can do this,” “What if I fail,” or “How do I start without making mistakes?” Open your mind to possibilities and embrace the mindset of success. By taking this step, you are already closer to achieving your freelancing goals.

Step 2:

Choose a niche: It’s impossible to cater to everyone’s needs and offer all services in the global market. Treat the world as your market and recognize that not everyone requires or values your services. To find your niche, consider your interests and identify the people who can benefit from your skills, hobbies, or training. By answering questions like “Who do I want to help, why, and how?” you will find your direction and start providing services to earn money.

Step 3:

Build and optimize your brand: Although freelancing appears to be flexible and easy to start, it’s important to remember that competition is fierce. You must differentiate yourself from others offering similar services. One effective solution is to create a distinct brand that represents your expertise, unique selling points, and what sets you apart. Utilize a website or social media platforms to promote your brand, as it may be the first point of contact for potential clients.

Step 4:

Create a portfolio: A portfolio showcases your skills, qualifications, training, and job samples. Building a portfolio can be challenging for those without experience, but it’s essential to convince potential clients of your qualifications. Consider taking free online courses or volunteering to gain experience. The goal is to persuade clients that you possess the necessary skills to deliver high-quality work.

Step 5:

Join freelancing platforms: Freelancing platforms act as marketplaces where you can connect with potential clients. Explore the various freelancing sites available in Nigeria, such as Fiver, Upwork, Freelancer, PeoplePerHour, and others. Choose a platform that best aligns with your needs and goals.

Step 6:

Master the art of pitching: Pitching is a crucial aspect of freelancing as it involves marketing your services to potential clients. By now, you should have established your niche, developed your brand, and built a portfolio. Learn effective pitching techniques to communicate your brand, services, and how you can help clients. Some key elements to include in your pitch are identifying a problem, offering your solution, establishing yourself as an expert, and providing evidence such as testimonials, samples, and results.

Step 7:

Set your rates: It’s important to determine your service charges based on an understanding of the freelancing market. Research industry benchmarks