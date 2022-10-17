Namibia has announced a Nomad Visa Programme which makes it possible for skilled foreign professionals to work, travel, and study in the country.

The visa programme was designed for travellers who yearn for a breath of fresh air, allowing them the opportunity to immerse themselves in different cultures while working independently and remotely.

The Southern African country is regarded as one of Africa’s best vacation destinations and culturally diverse countries. Visitors can make priceless memories while exploring “the land of contrasts,” make lifelong connections and gain distinctive international experiences with the visa which is typically valid for six months.

Applying for the programme is a quick and simple process from the convenience of your home which will be issued for a total of six months upon your arrival.

How to Apply

Professionals that are interested in the Namibia Digital Nomad Visa will have to prove that they earn enough money to be self-sufficient.

They will need to demonstrate proof of income/funds by showing evidence of their payslips/employment contracts. To be able to sustain themselves and their dependents every month, applicants need $2000 for themselves, $1000 for their accompanying spouse, and $500 for each accompanying child.

Applicants must also have valid travel documents and health or travel insurance covering risks while in Namibia. Approximately USD62 (NAD1100) will be required upon arrival as payment for the Visa.

About Namibia

Namibia is regarded as one of the best holiday destinations in Africa, and as a globally recognized holiday destination on the African continent, the country’s top priority is to ensure potential visitors have access to programs that encourage travel to the country with little to no paperwork and minimal bureaucracy.

Living in Windhoek is less expensive than in Cape Town or Johannesburg, but eating out is more expensive. The rent in Swakopmund is lower than in Cape Town and Johannesburg, but eating out and shopping will cost you between 4% and 7% more.

Namibia has good internet connectivity and a national network coverage footprint of 98%. This means you can access the internet from virtually anywhere in the country. Monthly plans are typically less than R1,000 per month.

The country is also known for:

Breathtaking landscapes

Reliable Internet Connectivity

Plenty of wildlife

Excellent road infrastructure

Political stability

Conducive investment climate

Easily accessible foreign embassies and international consultants

All completed application forms and supporting documents are to be sent to: nomadvisa@nipdb.com

Find out more here.