Dr. Sirajo Salisu, earlier today, assumed duty as Managing Director/Chief Executive of Jaiz Bank Plc. He takes over from Hassan Usman whose tenure ended after retirement on 15th October.

Assuring stakeholders of building on the achievements of former MD to propel the Bank to a greater height, Sirajo said, “as we look ahead into the next phase of our Bank, we will continually show up as our best selves, and meet the challenges of our world so that we can build a future in which we thrive together.”

Until his appointment, Dr. Sirajo held several Senior and Executive positions in the Bank such as Regional Manager South, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Director, Business Development North where he served diligently in providing key strategic direction to grow the Bank’s business in the Northern region of the country.

Prior to joining Jaiz Bank Plc. In 2016, Sirajo served as the Managing Director/CEO of Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held for Six (6) years.

Dr. Sirajo is a 1991 BSc. Economics graduate from Bayero University Kano. He has an M.Sc. in Monetary Economics from the University of Port Harcourt and Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. He also obtained another Master’s Degree in Islamic Banking and Finance from Bayero University Kano. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and Honorary Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The Board and Management wish him success on this role and optimistic this appointment will positively impact the Bank.