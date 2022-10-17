2022 has been a torrid year for cryptocurrencies. In the early part of the year, the prices of most digital assets in the ecosystem plummeted. This was because many Bitcoin investors sold their assets. As the price of Bitcoin fell, other crypto assets and altcoins suffered too.

While crypto prices are yet to recover, there are indications that a change is imminent. Therefore, determining what will happen to top crypto tokens in the coin market makes plenty of sense. This piece will reveal what traders should expect from Polkadot (DOT), Chiliz (CHZ), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) after the last crypto price plunge.

Polkadot – Linking Blockchain together

For many years, crypto developers sought the blockchain to link these unique decentralized protocols. Previously, the individual blockchains in the crypto space were unable to communicate. Polygon was released as the answer.

Before the crypto dip, Polkadot (DOT) was one of the best tokens on the market. Polkadot was designed to be a protocol that will link the individual blockchains in the crypto space. Because many crypto experts had identified the usefulness of Polkadot, it rose to the top of the crypto space.

Polkadot needs to focus on its blockchain. It does not tout itself as a top-rated means of exchange. Instead, it uses its blockchain to connect multiple decentralized protocols. By doing this, incompatible blockchains can communicate and share data or value. To connect different blockchains (A and B), Polkadot will release parallel chains from its decentralized protocol. These chains will carry the data from A to B. Polkadot is an impressive blockchain because it allows users to enjoy the features of different blockchains in one place. DOT is the token that powers transactions on this blockchain.

News continues after this ad

Chiliz – Sports Central

Before the crypto price plunge, Chiliz (CHZ) was one of the users’ most innovative crypto alternatives. It excelled as one of the few crypto tokens that were not designed to be a means of exchange. Instead, this token serves as a way for sports fans to show their loyalty and support for their favorite teams. Chiliz was created to support a Socios fan engagement platform. Users can purchase non-fungible tokens and show their support for sports stars, teams, and popular entertainers on this platform. CHZ is a cryptocurrency platform that relies on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, it’s an ERC-20 token that can interact with other Ethereum-based resources.

News continues after this ad

On the socios platform, CHZ is more than a collectible. This cryptocurrency allows users to have an interactive relationship with their favorite teams. Fans who hold these tokens can express their followership for their teams uniquely. The token’s level of interaction will depend on the team in question. Some teams will allow users to vote on stadium expansion, lineup changes, etc. Fans of FC Barcelona chose a beautiful mural to be added to the team’s dressing room, while PSG fans chose a message written on the captain’s armband.

What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin that’s gained plenty of followers within a relatively short period. Many users are thrilled about the benefits offered by this token. Its community-driven approach ensures that users play an active part in the development and growth of the token. Unlike other projects that only wish to rip users off their money, this meme coin intends to give users more than it takes. They intend to transfer wealth from the crypto space to the DeFi world. These users will be part of the decision-makers of the token.

BIG is the token that powers this meme coin and supports transactions in its ecosystem. The community of users on this coin will have access to more than 150 billion BIG tokens. They will also enjoy access to the best NFT collections.

In addition, the team at Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has introduced an exciting bonus tokens giveaway when purchasing BIG tokens. Just use code: EYES0096 to claim your bonus tokens.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL