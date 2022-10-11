The AU Emerging Global Leader Scholarship is for High-achieving international students who want to study for a bachelor’s degree in the US and who are committed to making a positive difference in their communities. It is designed for students who will return home to improve their communities.

Details

Host Institution(s): American University, Washington DC, USA

Level/Field(s) of study: Any undergraduate study offered at the University

Deadline: 15 Dec 2022/15 Jan 2023 (annual)

Study in: USA

The course starts August 2023

Scholarship value/inclusions/duration:

The AU EGL scholarship pays for all AU-related bills (full tuition, room, and board). The scholarship does not pay for non-billable expenses like required health insurance, books, airfare, and other costs (roughly US $4,000 in total).

The scholarships are intended for international students from any nation who are not dual citizens of the United States and another country, permanent residents of the United States, or U.S. citizens. It is renewable for a total of four years of undergraduate study, based on continued satisfactory academic performance.

If the student maintains a grade point average of 3.0 or higher, they are eligible to renew it for an additional four years of undergraduate study.

Eligibility:

Preference will be given to:

International students from diverse and underrepresented socioeconomic and global backgrounds, as well as those who have overcome numerous difficulties.

For grades 9 through 12, a minimum 3.8 GPA equivalent (or placement in the top 10% of the graduating class).

A track record of leadership, voluntarism, community service, and advancing the needs of their own people.

Students who have one or more of the following: 95+ TOEFL iBT (all subscores must be 20 or higher); paper-based TOEFL subscores of 24+ (taken after May 31, 2017); 7.0+ IELTS (all subscores must be 6.0 or higher); 33 minimum SAT Reading Subscore; 29 minimum ACT English; 65 minimum PTE; 120+ Duolingo (all subscores must be 110 or higher); or Cambridge Assessment English score of 185 or higher. Each sub-score must be at least 169.

Students who are still in secondary/high school and will graduate in June 2023

Important: IB students should plan to graduate with a full IB diploma and at least three HL subjects. Students enrolled in the British A-Level system must complete at least three A levels and complete 13 years of study by August 2023. You are ineligible to apply if you:

You are a US citizen, a permanent resident of the US, or a dual citizen of the US and another country.

You are currently enrolled or have recently begun post-secondary studies at another university in your home country or the United States.

You graduated from high school before 2021.

Application instructions

To apply to the AU Emerging Global Leader Scholarship, you must apply and complete the AU EGLS application, Common or Coalition Application, and international admissions process by 15 December 2022 (priority deadline) or by 15 January 2023 at the latest. AU EGLS applicants must apply for Regular Decision for fall (August) 2023. Do not apply Early Decision (ED).

It is important to visit the official website to access the application form and for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.