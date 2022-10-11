The University of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship is available (with overseas secondary or post-secondary qualifications). Any course may be studied and it is open for new international undergraduate and postgraduate students who are applying to study a taught PGDip or Masters of 120 points or more, or who are applying to study undergraduate degrees,

The Scholarship’s main objective is to draw new, highly qualified international students to the University of Auckland for undergraduate or postgraduate taught study lasting one year or longer.

Details:

Host Institution(s): University of Auckland

Level/Field(s) of study: Bachelors, Postgraduate Diploma or Masters (taught) degrees in any subject

Number of Scholarships: 50

Deadline: 21 Nov 2022/20 April 2023 (Annual)

Study in: New Zealand

The course starts Feb 2022/July 2023

Target group: International students

Scholarship value/inclusions:

Up to 50 Scholarships will be awarded bi-annually with each scholarship valued at up to $10,000, for postgraduate and undergraduate study.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be new international students with an unconditional offer, or English Language Academy (ELA) students with a conditional offer, of study at the University of Auckland for a Postgraduate Diploma or Masters (taught) of 120 points or more, or an undergraduate degree (applying with overseas secondary or post-secondary qualifications). In general, applicants should have a grade point equivalent (GPE) of at least 6.00.

Academic merit, the quality of the applicant’s letter of application, and the applicant’s referee’s endorsement will be used to determine selection. The selection committee may also consider the applicant’s country of origin.

Application instructions:

The application deadline for studies beginning in February 2023 is November 21, 2022, or April 20, 2023, for studies beginning in July 2023.

It is essential to read the scholarship regulations after which you should visit the official website for more information on how to apply for this scholarship.