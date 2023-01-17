Making money is almost as essential as breathing. Finding ways to earn extra money is essential in a society where you have to pay for everything you consume, excluding the air you breathe.

Having a side hustle gives you the chance to earn some additional cash and could even possibly turn into your main source of income in the future.

Highlighted below are a few ideas for side hustles you could start in Nigeria to make money in dollars.

Online tutoring or teaching: You can teach students in other countries who are willing to pay in dollars using services like Zoom or Google Meet. People will constantly look for help when learning new things. whether they are secondary, tertiary, or professional exam candidates. People who teach and have taken and passed professional tests can particularly benefit from this side business.

Even run low-cost ads to spread the word about your business endeavour. To simply stand out and possibly charge more, you must brand both your firm and yourself effectively.

Freelancing: The internet has embedded freelancing as a career choice in our world. You can be in a village somewhere in Nigeria and be doing short-term work for some in Washington DC. If you are a writer, you can make money freelancing by ghostwriting, editing proofreading other peoples writing and making some cool cash as well. You can offer your skills, such as writing, graphic design, or programming, on platforms like Upwork or Fiverr and get paid in dollars.

E-commerce: You can sell products on international marketplaces like Amazon or Etsy and get paid in dollars. You can become a vendor/merchant on Amazon and Etsy for free and start selling in a couple of hours. Selling on these international marketplaces means you can reach millions of customers everywhere in Nigeria. Just make sure you sell products that are in demand and have good margins (profit).

Affiliate marketing: You can promote products or services online and earn a commission in dollars when someone makes a purchase. Affiliate Marketing is one of the most common methods to make easy and legit money online. It has also become a primary earning source for many online bloggers, entrepreneurs, and web admins.

Affiliate marketing is an ideal way to make more money and start a home-based business, it doesn’t require much money to get started, and you don’t have to produce, stock, or ship product inventory or deliver a service. Instead, you’re essentially paid to refer new clients and customers to other online businesses.

Digital marketing: You can offer your services as a digital marketer to help businesses reach customers globally and get paid in dollars. As more and more businesses go online they’ll need the help of people who can help them both stand out online and reach more potential customers. As a digital marketer, you can help them.

Whether it is just creating a digital strategy or running ads for these businesses and tracking engagements and views. You can make some good money doing this from your home.

It’s important to note that starting a side hustle can be challenging and may require a significant investment of time and effort to be successful.