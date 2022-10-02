The Nnamdi Azikiwe International African Student Fellowship, in collaboration with the African Studies Center of the University of Michigan, has announced a $2,000 fellowship to help international African students conduct research in Africa.

Nnamdi Azikiwe was Nigeria’s first civilian President who was a scholar and politician, who helped to establish a model university in Eastern Nigeria called the University of Nigeria, Nsukka which had a distinguished educational history, and was the beginnings of the MSU African Studies faculty, with now approximately 100 scholars spanning many colleges and departments.

Learn more about the award and past recipients here.

Eligibility

The African Studies Center recognizes that international African students at MSU have few opportunities to apply for grants and fellowships to conduct research in Africa, which are typically reserved for US citizens and permanent residents. For this reason,

This fellowship is only available to African undergraduate or graduate students conducting research in Africa

Applicants must be enrolled in an MSU degree-granting program at the time of application, and awardees must return to MSU as registered students in the semester following the award

Students in good academic standing and with demonstrated financial need will be given priority

Applicants must successfully complete any MSU requirements related to doing research abroad (IRB training, for example)

Fellowship recipients must write and submit a report (3 to 5 pages) to the African Studies Center within one month of their return from Africa

Applicants must successfully complete any MSU requirements related to conducting research outside of the country (such as IRB training)

Priority will be given to students in good academic standing and with demonstrated financial need.

Funding

One or more fellowships worth up to $2,000 each will be given out to cover fieldwork and/or travel costs in Africa. Students must raise additional funds if their expenses exceed the amount of the award because the money is only intended to cover costs.

News continues after this ad

Selection Process

The fellowship program is administered by the African Studies Center and the selection of winners will be determined by an African Studies Award Selection Committee with members appointed by the Center Director. The submission window is open from September 1st to October 30th, 2022.

Apply here

News continues after this ad