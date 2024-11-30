The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tertiary Education, is set to unveil the Eko Digital Skills Initiative 2024, a one-week free digital literacy and skilling programme aimed at empowering youths in the state.

The initiative is designed not only to support students but also out-of-school graduates, aspiring entrepreneurs, and vocational artisans.

It will officially kick off on December 2nd, 2024, as part of the government’s ongoing effort to equip young people with critical skills necessary for the modern workforce.

Hon. Tolani Sule, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, highlighted the programme’s long-term goals to equip over 5,000 young people in Lagos with essential digital skills by 2030,

“The Eko Digital Skills Initiative 2024 is designed to equip over 5,000 young people in the state with the requisite digital skills by 2030, making them more employable and expanding their opportunities and capabilities,” Sule said.

The initiative focuses on providing youths with essential digital and entrepreneurial skills, with an emphasis on practical training in critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

Bridging education and workplace gap

Sule stressed the importance of the programme in addressing the gap between traditional academic curricula and the evolving demands of the workplace.

“We are committed to sustaining the tempo of excellence in all state-owned institutions.

This initiative is a testament to the government’s dedication to driving community skills development and empowerment, ultimately contributing to the state’s economic growth and development,” Sule added.

The programme will offer training that combines both technical and soft skills necessary for success in today’s digital economy.

The programme will build on the success of the Job Initiative Lagos, which focuses on equipping students in Lagos-based tertiary institutions with digital literacy and entrepreneurship skills.

This new initiative aims to expand digital inclusion across the state, providing residents with the necessary tools to thrive in the 21st-century job market.

What you should know

Nigeria’s unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2024 rose to 5.3%,. The youth unemployment rate, despite a slight drop, remains alarmingly high at 8.4%.

The founder and CEO of Digital Encode, Prof. Adewale Obadare, has warned that Nigeria’s growing digital economy may be hampered by the shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts in the country

With the digital landscape evolving rapidly, Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are facing an urgent shortage of digital competencies, a situation that could hinder their ability to meet the growing demand for these skills, expected to surge by 2030

Mr. Shehu Zubairu, Senior Learning and Development Manager, highlighted in his interview with Nairametrics, that a major contributing factor to the skills gap is the lack of proper training and development, particularly in the digital and entrepreneurial sectors.

According to Zubairu, ongoing skills development is essential for job seekers to remain competitive.

This highlights the urgent need for initiatives that can bridge the skills gap and improve employment prospects for the youth.